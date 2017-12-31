Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Sergio Aguero, Alexis Sanchez

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero is reportedly considering leaving the club in the summer to return to Independiente.

According to Joe Bernstein of the Mail on Sunday, the striker is concerned about his position at the Etihad Stadium under manager Pep Guardiola, with the coach said to be keen to add Alexis Sanchez to his squad from Arsenal.

The report suggested Aguero "always planned to finish his career in Argentina and intended to move in the summer of 2019 when his contract ends." Now he is said to be "contemplating going home after the World Cup finals."

Bernstein added that Real Madrid have been tipped as potential suitors for the forward, although Guardiola is against any January sale.

Aguero is one of the greatest players in City's history and the club's all-time top scorer. However, it was recently reported by Sam Lee of Goal that all is not well between the player and his coach:

Although there have been signs that Guardiola favours Gabriel Jesus at the point of the attack in the key games for City, Aguero is a brilliant man to have around.

He may not offer as much as Jesus in terms of his linkup play, his work rate or his versatility, but the Argentina international is one of the best finishers the Premier League has ever seen. Around the box, on his right foot or left foot, he is deadly when given a glimpse of goal.

That's reflected in his record this season—12 goals and four assists in 15 Premier League appearances—with Aguero proving crucial to City storming clear at the top of the Premier League. As noted by Tifo Football, he so often does it in the big games, too:

Still, the chances of a possible departure appear to be increasing for Aguero at this point, and that will only trigger more speculation about Sanchez.

According to Paul Hetherington of the Daily Star, there's still major intent on the part of City to secure the Chilean, although there is a difference of opinion on when they should go for him. Guardiola is said to be keen on a January deal, whereas other key figures at the club are prepared to wait.

After all, Sanchez's contract with Arsenal is poised to expire at the end of the season, meaning a free transfer may potentially be on the cards.

As noted by Goal UK, after a testing start to the season, Sanchez has found his form again for the Gunners:

Given City are so far ahead in the race for Premier League glory, the need to secure Sanchez has been lessened. As such, the club's willingness to wait is understandable, as they would be able to save a significant amount in regards to not paying a transfer fee for the player.

Losing Aguero in the summer would also be a blow, as he remains an elite goalscorer and a huge figure at the Etihad Stadium. However, with Jesus and potentially Sanchez vying for the same spot in the side, perhaps the City No. 10 will be tempted by a new challenge.