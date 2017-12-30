Manchester City Transfer News: Nicolas Otamendi Rumours, Jonny Evans Latest

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly ready to offer centre-back Nicolas Otamendi a new five-year contract after his exceptional start to the season.

According to Jonathan Smith of ESPN FC, the Etihad Stadium hierarchy have been delighted with the form of the Argentina international and are ready to reward him with an extension.

As noted by Smith, City boss Pep Guardiola recently praised the form of the defender, calling him the team’s “superman” after some exceptional displays at the base of the team. In midweek against Newcastle United, his brilliant headed clearance helped City take their winning run to 18 games.

VI-Images/Getty Images

Much has been said about the attacking potency of this City team, but at the back, they’ve also excelled this season, with no outfit boasting a better defensive record in the top flight.

Otamendi has been largely responsible for that. With Benjamin Mendy, Vincent Kompany and John Stones all suffering with injury issues this season, the 29-year-old has been used in various different lineups; he’s been a leader throughout the campaign.

The defender struggled to showcase that authority in his first two seasons at the club and he was often rash in his decision-making. Now he’s found the perfect blend between aggressive and intelligent defending, and chipped in with some important goals, too.

As noted by Sam Lee of Goal, Otamendi has also developed into a brilliant playmaker at the back for City:

There was a lot of buzz about the defender when he moved from Valencia and early in his Premier League career it was sometimes tough to see why.

This season Otamendi has been the most consistent centre-back in the division. While City may still need reinforcements at the back in January and beyond, it’s now clear Guardiola believes he can rely on his No. 30 for the foreseeable future.

Alan Pardew Admits Jonny Evans May Leave

Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew has admitted reported Manchester City target Jonny Evans could leave the club in January.

"I have always thought that you would be slightly naive in your job if you didn't try to cover all the barriers here, the options that might happen and might not happen," he said, per Rory O’Callaghan of Sky Sports. "So there is a scenario that [Evans] might move. For sure I have looked at that."

As noted in the report, Evans was strongly linked with a move to City in the summer, while Arsenal and Leicester City have been credited with an interest in the past, too.

According to James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, the Northern Ireland international is a target for City in the upcoming window after they opted against signing Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk.

In the summer, BBC Sport’s Simon Stone outlined why it would be a good move for the 29-year-old:

Manchester United let go of Evans in 2015, and he has gone on to establish himself as the leader of West Brom’s defence. The centre-back is a brilliant organiser, a fantastic natural defender and has shown throughout his career he is technically sound too.

Given his age, West Brom’s struggles and the stunning form City are showing at the moment, Evans would surely leap at the chance to join them in January. Crucially, the Baggies boss appears ready to let his key defensive cog move on, too.