Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs Keen on Malcom in Latest January Rumours

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen to sign Girondins de Bordeaux sensation Malcom in the January transfer window.

According to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports, speculation that Spurs had made an unsuccessful £31 million offer for the Brazilian is wide of the mark. However, it's suggested there is genuine interest in the winger from the north London-based club.

"Spurs are considering him as one of a number of options but the club do not expect too much activity next month," Thomas said.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the 20-year-old, with Thomas also reporting that the Ligue 1 club would demand around £50 million for the tyro.

French football writer Andrew Gibney believes the youngster would work well under Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino:

Malcom has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in European football this season, turning in some dazzling displays for Bordeaux.

Since arriving at the club in 2016, it's been clear the forward has a lot of natural talent. But in 2017-18, he has started to put everything together and is adding a crucial consistency to his play.

Malcom is one of the most entertaining players in French football. Typically used on the right flank, he's effective when driving infield and darting past challenges. He frequently produces moments of inspiration to score or create goals.

As WhoScored.com illustrated, in terms of his tangible contribution to the team, there aren't many young players who have been as effective as him this season:

The links to some of the biggest clubs in European football are consequently no surprise, as Malcom appears to be a world-class talent in waiting.

Tottenham's reported interest makes a lot of sense too. While they have some wonderful attacking midfielders in Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son, Spurs are occasionally a little one-paced moving forward.

Their rivals towards the top of Premier League table all have players with searing speed who can help unlock defences. Tottenham don't have that in the final third, and Malcom would provide it.

Early in December, Scouted Football commented on the manner in which the winger has seized responsibility for the Ligue 1 side this season:

Bordeaux have since slipped down the Ligue 1 table and sit in 15th position, just one point clear of the relegation zone. As such, regardless of any offer from Spurs or United, it would be a surprise if they agreed to sell their main attacking threat. Doing so could be catastrophic.

But with European football looking unlikely for Bordeaux, interest in their star player will undoubtedly intensify in the summer. If Spurs can lure him to north London, he would add an exhilarating dimension to their attacking play.