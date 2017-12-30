Liverpool Transfer News: Philippe Coutinho Latest, Daniel Sturridge Rumours

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday said there is no pressure to sell Philippe Coutinho following the club's £75 million purchase of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds agreed that world-record fee for a defender on Wednesday, prompting questions about whether the move will pave Coutinho's way to Barcelona, who failed in an attempt to sign the midfielder in the summer. However, Klopp said the club is not operating on a sell-to-buy basis.

"No, nobody told me that [I would have to sell Coutinho]," he said, per Dom Farrell of Goal. "We have good players, and we don't have to sell anybody because of that. So fair play to our owners that they are ambitious."

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Barcelona made three bids for Coutinho in the summer, with the player making his intention to leave clear by submitting a transfer request. However, the Reds stood firm.

Speculation has continued about a possible switch, though. According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror), the Reds No. 10 is already looking at houses in the Catalan capital.

But despite the incessant talk of a move to Barcelona, Coutinho has excelled this season. As we can see below, he's conjured some spectacular moments in Liverpool colours since arriving at the club in 2013:

The Reds have splashed the cash lately, with Van Dijk's arrival in January to be followed by Naby Keita's acquisition from RB Leipzig in the summer. It may lead to a scenario wherein an enormous offer for Coutinho would be considered.

Any midseason deal appears unlikely, though. Liverpool are competing for a top-four spot in the Premier League, are in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League and have a Merseyside derby in the FA Cup third round.

Daniel Sturridge Keen on Southampton Move

Stu Forster/Getty Images

According to Darren Lewis of the Daily Mirror, Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge is keen on a move to Southampton in January but fears he may be priced out of a switch.

Lewis suggested Liverpool would want £25 million for Sturridge in the midseason transfer window before agreeing to a sale. Southampton are said to be keen to take the striker on loan for the rest of the campaign.

"But Liverpool are set to rebuff loan bids," Lewis noted. "Sources close to the England striker have indicated he has become disillusioned by Liverpool's stance—particularly given his team ethic despite his lack of action."

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe is unsure whether this move would be the right one for Southampton:

In addition to Saints, Lewis reported there is Spanish interest in Sturridge in the form of Valencia and Sevilla, while Newcastle United are also said to be monitoring his situation.

What is clear is Sturridge requires some football. The England international has dropped down the pecking order at Liverpool, with Klopp preferring Roberto Firmino at the point of the attack. Sturridge, as such, has had his appearances limited.

Whenever he is on the pitch, the forward tends to make things happen in the final third. However, given his longstanding injury problems, it would be a major gamble for any side to part with £25 million to sign him.