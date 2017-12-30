Blake Griffin Scores 24 in Return from Knee Injury as Clippers Beat Lakers

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Blake Griffin returned from a 14-game absence and led the Los Angeles Clippers (15-19) to a 121-106 win over the Los Angeles Lakers (11-23) at Staples Center on Friday night.

After missing just over a month with a sprained MCL, Griffin posted a game-high 24 points, six rebounds and six assists as the Clippers handed the Lakers their fifth straight loss.



Griffin was joined in double figures by six other Clippers scorers, including big men Montrezl Harrell (15 points, nine rebounds) and DeAndre Jordan (12 points, 16 rebounds)—who repeatedly punished an undersized Purple and Gold frontcourt at the rim, as CBS Sports' Matt Moore observed:

Lou Williams poured in 23 points off the bench, while starting point guard Milos Teodosic chipped in 11 points and seven assists, including a gaudy no-look dime to Griffin in the first quarter:

The Lakers boasted six double-figure scorers of their own, but the offense was noticeably devoid of its usual pace and rhythm with Lonzo Ball sidelined for a third straight game because of a sprained shoulder.

According to Lakers.com's Mike Trudell, the Lakers are also likely to be without Ball on Sunday against the Houston Rockets and Monday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

One of the few positives for the Lakers was the play of Julius Randle, who piled up 18 points (8-of-16 shooting) and seven rebounds in his first start of the season.

Kyle Kuzma battled through a quad contusion he suffered late in Wednesday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, finishing with 13 points on 6-of-14 shooting, including 1-of-7 from three.

While the Lakers will head on the road to try to snap their losing skid, the Clippers will attempt to rip off a third straight win when they host the Charlotte Hornets on New Year's Eve.