Billy Donovan: Refs Couldn't Review Giannis Antetokounmpo Stepping out of Bounds

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 29, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK- DECEMBER 29, 2017: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 29, 2017 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan was told referees couldn't review a controversial no-call during Friday's 97-95 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. 

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared to step out of bounds before driving to the basket for the go-ahead slam dunk with 0.9 seconds remaining. 

When asked about the play after the game, Donovan said referees were unable to review the play after he asked them to:

On the play in question, Antetokounmpo catches the inbounds pass and moves toward the baseline when it appears he takes at least one step out of bounds before throwing down his final shot:

According to the NBA's review guidelines, parameters are set up for referees to determine which player hit a ball out of bounds. 

"Referees can only initiate a review on a called out-of-bounds play (for example, not one where an out-of-bounds might have occurred) and only those involving doubt as to which player caused the ball to go out (not those, for example, where a player stepped on the line)," per the rule.

The loss ended Oklahoma City's six-game winning streak and dropped its season record to 20-16. The Bucks are now 19-15 after Friday's win.  

Related

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Blake Returns from Knee Injury to Play Lakers

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rockets Drop 5th Straight Game with Loss to Wizards

    Houston Chronicle
    via Houston Chronicle
    NBA logo
    NBA

    L2M Report Confirms Harden's Fouls on Smart

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Avery Bradley Settles with Abuse Accuser

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report