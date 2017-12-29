Blake Griffin Will Play vs. Lakers After Missing 14 Games with Knee Injury

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 27: Blake Griffin #32 of the LA Clippers handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers on November 27, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers power forward Blake Griffin will return to the starting lineup Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers after missing the previous 14 games with a sprained MCL.

According to ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk, head coach Doc Rivers said Griffin will not be on a minutes restriction. Rather, the team plans to monitor his conditioning and adjust his playing time accordingly. 

Prior to hitting the shelf, Griffin was averaging 23.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three. 

The Clippers, who are 14-19, have also posted an offensive rating of 107.9 with Griffin on the floor this season. When he's been on the bench, that mark has plummeted to 104.4. 

Stats courtesy of NBA.com

Related

    NBA logo
    NBA

    L2M Report Confirms Harden's Fouls on Smart

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rockets Drop 5th Straight Game with Loss to Wizards

    Houston Chronicle
    via Houston Chronicle
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ibaka Suspended After Altercation with Staff Member

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lakers Spoke About Frustrations Within Organization in Meeting

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report