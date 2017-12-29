Blake Griffin Will Play vs. Lakers After Missing 14 Games with Knee Injury

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers power forward Blake Griffin will return to the starting lineup Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers after missing the previous 14 games with a sprained MCL.

According to ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk, head coach Doc Rivers said Griffin will not be on a minutes restriction. Rather, the team plans to monitor his conditioning and adjust his playing time accordingly.

Prior to hitting the shelf, Griffin was averaging 23.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three.

The Clippers, who are 14-19, have also posted an offensive rating of 107.9 with Griffin on the floor this season. When he's been on the bench, that mark has plummeted to 104.4.

