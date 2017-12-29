Eric Reid 'Fine' with Teams Possibly Shunning Him in Free Agency over Protests

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid said Friday he's "completely fine" with teams potentially choosing not to sign him in free agency because he's protested social injustice and racial inequality by kneeling during the national anthem.

"I wouldn't use the word concerned," Reid said when asked about whether his protests could affect his free agency opportunities, according to ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner. "I would say I understand that's a possibility. And I'm completely fine with it. The things that I've done, I stand by, and I've done that for my own personal beliefs. Like I said, I'm fine with whatever outcome happens because of that."

Reid added that he knows teams could shy away from signing him because of his continued protest—which started in August 2016 alongside former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

"It's a possibility," Reid said, per Wagoner. "There are probably teams that won't want to talk to me because of it. I'm hopeful that I will be on a team next year, but if not, again, that's OK with me."

Reid, was who was selected 18th overall by the 49ers in the 2013 draft, is firmly in the prime of his career at 26 years old.

A former Pro Bowler who has displayed positional versatility as a strong safety, free safety and linebacker, Reid has totaled 60 total tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery through 12 appearances this season.

In November, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he supported Reid re-signing with the 49ers as a free agent.

"Yeah, I definitely would like him in it," Shanahan said, according to the team's official website (via 247Sports). "Like I've said throughout, all of our free agents and stuff, there's a business aspect to that. We do have some depth there, but Eric Reid is a very good player and I like how he handles himself. I really respect the person."