NFL Playoff Picture 2018: AFC, NFC Wild-Card Scenarios and Week 17 Predictions

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It's long forgotten, but in 2006, the NFL wild-card scenario list was three miles long heading into the final week of the regular season.

In the AFC, six teams were at 9-6 or 8-7 and fighting for two wild-card spots going into Week 17, while a five-way tie for the final NFC wild-card spot existed among a group of 7-8 teams.

The New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants grabbed those final three berths.

Like 2006, there are three wild-card spots unspoken for going into the final week of the 2017 NFL regular season. Unlike 2006, it's far easier to explain the scenarios, with only six teams looking to clinch those berths.

Here's a look at the playoff picture, alongside some scenarios and picks.

AFC Standings

Division Leaders

1. New England Patriots: 12-3

2. Pittsburgh Steelers: 12-3

3. Jacksonville Jaguars: 10-5

4. Kansas City Chiefs: 9-6

Wild Card

5. Baltimore Ravens: 9-6

6. Tennessee Titans: 8-7

In the Hunt

7. Los Angeles Chargers: 8-7



8. Buffalo Bills: 8-7

AFC Wild-Card Scenarios

The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans control their destinies. If Baltimore beats the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee takes down the Jacksonville Jaguars, they will be the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds, respectively, in the AFC playoffs.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills can still get in a few different ways, but they both need wins and some help at minimum. The Bolts host the Oakland Raiders Sunday, while Buffalo travels south to face the Miami Dolphins.

As far as the help goes, the simplest ways for the Bills and Bolts to get in are as follows. For Buffalo, it will break a 17-season playoff drought with a victory, a Titans loss and a Chargers loss. For Los Angeles, it can make the playoffs with a Ravens win and a Titans loss.

Even if the Bills win in that scenario, L.A. would advance thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker (the Chargers beat Buffalo 54-24 earlier this season).

AFC Wild-Card Predictions

The Ravens should clinch the No. 5 seed. They beat the Bengals 20-0 in Week 1 and likely will face them without linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who is doubtful with a shoulder injury. Per OddsShark, they are 9.5-point favorites.

As for the final spot, the guess here is the Los Angeles Chargers sneak into the playoffs after starting 0-4. The Bolts have a home game against an Oakland Raiders team that is playing out the string and should emerge victorious. According to OddsShark, they are 7.5-point favorites.

Then the focus turns to Tennessee. It's hard to back the Titans. They have lost their past three games and even had a negative point differential when they were 8-4. Their offense, which was a strength last year, is just 18th in the NFL in scoring. The defense is No. 20 in points allowed.

The Titans' matchup with the Jaguars should be close, but the slight edge goes to the better team. In that scenario, the Chargers will leapfrog Tennessee and earn the No. 6 seed no matter what Buffalo does.

NFC Standings

Division Leaders

1. Philadelphia Eagles: 13-2

2. Minnesota Vikings: 12-3

3. Los Angeles Rams: 11-4

4. New Orleans Saints: 11-4

Wild Card

5. Carolina Panthers: 11-4

6. Atlanta Falcons: 9-6



In the Hunt

7. Seattle Seahawks: 9-6

NFC Wild-Card Scenarios

The scenarios in the NFC are far simpler. First, the Atlanta Falcons will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Carolina Panthers at home Sunday. However, if they fall and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals, then the Hawks will leapfrog the Falcons and take the No. 6 seed.

If the two teams finish tied in the standings, Atlanta will progress thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker (the Falcons beat Seattle 34-31 earlier this season).

The Carolina Panthers have already clinched a playoff berth and will be the No. 5 seed if the New Orleans Saints take down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, if the Panthers win and Saints lose, then Carolina will be the NFC South champion and New Orleans would be a wild-card team.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams have already clinched their respective divisions. The Eagles will be the No. 1 seed and avoid the wild-card round. The Rams will be the No. 3 seed or No. 4 seed and host a wild-card game. The Vikings will be the No. 2 seed with a win over the Chicago Bears but could fall as far as No. 5 if they lose, the Panthers win and the Saints and Rams also fall.

NFC Wild-Card Predictions

The pick here is that big favorites New Orleans and Seattle—per OddsShark, they are favored by seven and 9.5 points, respectively—hold serve and win their matchups with the Buccaneers and Cardinals.

That would lock Carolina into the No. 5 seed, so the intrigue revolves around whether Atlanta can beat the Panthers and sneak into the playoffs.

The guess here is it happens thanks to the efforts of star wide receiver Julio Jones, who has amassed 31 catches, 656 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his past four games against the Panthers.

Some players just have other teams' numbers, and that's the case with Jones and Carolina. He will post another big game in an Atlanta win, which would send the Falcons to New Orleans and Carolina to Los Angeles (the Rams will lose to the San Francisco 49ers given they are resting key starters).