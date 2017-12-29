Manny Machado Trade Rumors: Red Sox Continue to Show Interest in Orioles Star

Joseph Garnett Jr./Getty Images

With the Baltimore Orioles still deciding what to do with Manny Machado, the Boston Red Sox remain a potential destination in the All-Star third baseman.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported the Red Sox continue to show trade interest in Machado.

Morosi added there's some skepticism the Orioles would trade Machado to a division rival, but pointed out Baltimore general manager Dan Duquette and Boston president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski once worked together with the Montreal Expos.

After the Orioles initially put Machado on the trade block three weeks ago, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported on Dec. 20 they intended to pull him back because they weren't happy with the offers they were receiving.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale added several teams that were negotiating with the Orioles believed Machado was likely staying put until the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Per Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, as of Dec. 23, Boston's offer hasn't "moved the needle" for the Orioles, and the "most substantive" talks for Machado have been with the Chicago Cubs.

The Red Sox need to make offensive upgrades in 2018 after finishing 26th in slugging percentage and 27th in home runs last season. It's unclear how Machado would fit in with Boston's lineup since Rafael Devers is penciled in at third base and Xander Bogaerts is at shortstop.

Machado, who can be a free agent after next season, hit .259/.310/.471 with 33 home runs in 2017.