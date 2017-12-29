Dana White Says Meeting with Floyd Mayweather's Team Is to Promote Boxing

J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

Dana White's meetings with Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s camp have been to discuss the UFC president's desire to get into promoting boxing.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, White said his discussions with the Mayweather team have nothing to do with the 40-year-old boxing legend's fighting in mixed martial arts.

"I've been very honest about it," White said. "I'm getting into boxing. I want to get into boxing. In 2018, the next couple of months, I'm meeting with everybody from the boxing world. ... I'm meeting with Team Mayweather too."

During a Thursday appearance on FS1's Undisputed, White said "anything is possible" when asked about Mayweather's possibly fighting in the UFC.

That came after White told ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto he was talking with Mayweather about a deal to bring the boxer to the UFC.

"We're talking to Floyd about doing a UFC deal," White said. "It's real. He was talking about [boxing] Conor McGregor. Was that real? Have you heard Floyd talk about many things that aren't real? He usually tips his hand when he's in the media, and then that s--- ends up happening."

In an interview with FightHype after White's comments to ESPN.com, Mayweather denied he was going to sign with the UFC.

“I’m just saying I could," he said. "I’m not going to do it. I’m just saying what I could do to make a billion dollars quick, if I wanted to do that. But I never said I was going to fight in the UFC. I didn’t say that. If I wanted to, I could do. Would and could do is different things. I’m not going to do it though.”

Mayweather's last appearance in a boxing ring was on Aug. 26 when he defeated McGregor via 10th-round TKO to run his career record to 50-0. White and the UFC helped to promote the superfight that generated 4.3 million pay-per-view buys.