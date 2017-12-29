Clayton Thorson Injures Knee on Trick Play vs. Kentucky in Music City Bowl

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson suffered an apparent right knee injury and was carted off the field in the second quarter of Friday's Music City Bowl against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The injury occurred on the second play of the period after running back Jeremy Larkin hit Thorson on a throwback pass down the left sideline.

Thorson was replaced under center by Matt Alviti.

As a junior, Thorson completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,809 yards, 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also finished second on the team behind Justin Jackson with eight rushing scores.

Thorson announced Dec. 19 he planned to return for his senior season.