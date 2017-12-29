Clayton Thorson Injures Knee on Trick Play vs. Kentucky in Music City Bowl

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2017

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 04: Quarterback Clayton Thorson #18 of the Northwestern Wildcats warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson suffered an apparent right knee injury and was carted off the field in the second quarter of Friday's Music City Bowl against the Kentucky Wildcats. 

The injury occurred on the second play of the period after running back Jeremy Larkin hit Thorson on a throwback pass down the left sideline.

Thorson was replaced under center by Matt Alviti. 

As a junior, Thorson completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,809 yards, 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also finished second on the team behind Justin Jackson with eight rushing scores. 

Thorson announced Dec. 19 he planned to return for his senior season. 

Related

    Video Play Button
    Featured logo
    Featured

    WILD Finish to Bucks-OKC Game 😮

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report
    Featured logo
    Featured

    Georgia's Forgotten Star QB

    Travis Haney
    via Bleacher Report
    Featured logo
    Featured

    Gruesome Injury Is Like 'Basketball Death'

    Tom Haberstroh
    via Bleacher Report
    Featured logo
    Featured

    B/R's Expert Picks for the CFP

    Bleacher Report College Football Staff
    via Bleacher Report