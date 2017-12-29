Serge Ibaka Suspended by Raptors After Altercation with Staff Member

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2017

Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka (9) celebrates after a dunk against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors announced forward Serge Ibaka has been suspended for Friday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks after he was involved in an altercation with a team staffer following Wednesday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"Both parties have apologized," Raptors president Masai Ujiri said in a statement. "We've discussed this internally as a team, and we won't be discussing it any further. Now we're focused on moving forward together, and we look forward to having Serge back in the lineup."

The Raptors, who are 23-10 on the season, have lost two games in a row after opening the month 10-1. 

Ibaka was particularly quiet on Wednesday. In 27 minutes, the three-time All-Defense selection managed seven points (3-of-7 shooting) and two rebounds. 

To date, he's averaging 13.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game on 50.5 percent shooting from the field, including 38.9 percent shooting from three. 

Pascal Siakam should pick up extra minutes at power forward with Ibaka sidelined. 

