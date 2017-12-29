Justin Jackson, Northwestern Hang on to Beat Kentucky in Music City Bowl

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

For the third time in the past six seasons, Northwestern has won 10 games after a thrilling 24-23 victory over Kentucky in the 2017 Music City Bowl.

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 from his own 39 with a 24-17 lead—one of several questionable coaching decisions late in the game. Matt Alviti's quarterback sneak was stuffed, leading to Stephen Johnson's nine-yard touchdown run that cut the deficit to one with 37 seconds remaining.

Rather than play for overtime, Kentucky attempted a two-point conversion that failed when Johnson's pass slipped through Tavin Johnson's hands.

Justin Jackson ended his Northwestern career on a high note with 157 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.

Until the wild ending, the two big stories of the game were injuries and officiating.

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson left early in the second quarter when his knee buckled after catching a 24-yard pass from running back Jeremy Larkin on a trick play.

The junior quarterback had to be carted off the field while his teammates were gathered in a huddle hoping the best for their injured comrade:

Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports noted how significant Thorson's injury appeared upon seeing the replay:

Senior Matt Alviti, who had attempted 11 passes all season, took over for Thorson. Northwestern turned to the ground game with Larkin and Jackson combining for 269 of the team's 333 rushing yards.

Jackson also moved up the all-time college football rushing ranks in Northwestern's win:

Kentucky's offense was delivered a significant blow thanks to a controversial call from the officials. Running back Benny Snell was ejected in the second quarter when he appeared to make inadvertent contact with a referee by refusing his offer to be helped up.

ESPN Stats & Info highlighted how important Snell has been to Kentucky's offense all season:

The decision to eject Snell from the game led to a slew of reactions about officiating in the game:

Northwestern also lost linebacker Paddy Fischer when he was ejected in the second quarter on a targeting call.

Things briefly settled down at halftime with Northwestern holding a 10 point lead. Kentucky was able to close the gap to 17-14 on its first drive of the second half on Johnson's three-yard touchdown run.

Johnson briefly left the game during that notable second quarter after being tackled out of bounds, which didn't result in a penalty called on Northwestern. His return to the game elicited a positive reaction from Kentucky's official Twitter:

Things appeared to be going Kentucky's way, especially after the defense forced a turnover on downs when Northwestern had a fourth-and-goal situation from the two-yard line.

Safety Kyle Queiro picked off Johnson two plays later and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown that turned out to be the difference in the game.

Connor O'Gara of Saturday Down South jokingly put forth what Queiro likely told Fitzgerald on the sidelines after the Northwestern coach's decision to forego the field goal right before his pick-six:

Despite some questionable moments during the game, Fitzgerald continues to lead Northwestern to new heights. The Wildcats' three 10-win seasons under his watch is one more than they had from 1892-2005.

Northwestern started the year out rough with a 2-3 record after five games, but Fitzgerald was able to rally his team for eight straight wins to close things out on the highest possible note.