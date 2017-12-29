Dave Gettleman Talks Odell Beckham Jr., Eli Manning's Futures with Giants

Al Bello/Getty Images

Dave Gettleman was introduced as the New York Giants' general manager Friday, and his first order of business was to address the futures of Odell Beckham Jr. and Eli Manning.

Per ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan, Gettleman made it sound like he has no reservations about bringing back the Giants' star wide receiver and quarterback in 2018.

"It makes a lot of sense, doesn't it?" Gettleman said about re-signing Beckham. "You know [former Giants general manager], Ernie [Accorsi] told me something a long time ago. Don't quit on talent. Don't quit on talent."

Gettleman also said Manning is the quarterback for now and added a team "can never have too many great players at one position."

"Listen, Eli has won a lot of games," Gettleman said. "He's a great competitor. He's very intelligent. He and I are going to talk, and, if what I saw in Philadelphia was not a mirage—and I don't believe it was—then we'll just keep moving."

Manning followed his best game of the season against the Eagles in Week 15—when he threw for 434 yards and three touchdowns with one pick—with two interceptions in a 23-0 loss against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16.

Beckham played in only four games before he landed on injured reserve with a fractured left ankle Oct. 9. The three-time Pro Bowler had notched at least 1,300 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his first three seasons.

Both players are under contract through at least next season. Beckham had his fifth-year option for 2018 exercised in April, which guaranteed him $8.5 million in salary.

Manning has two more years remaining on the four-year extension he signed in September 2015. The 36-year-old is due to make $10.5 million in base salary in 2018 with a $5 million roster bonus if he's on the team March 16.

The Giants have been one of the NFL's biggest disappointments this season. They are 2-13 after having won 11 games and made the playoffs in 2016.

