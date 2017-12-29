Baker Mayfield Misses 2nd Straight Day of Media Availability with Illness

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Three days away from the Rose Bowl, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has been unable to attend his recent media sessions due to an illness.

Per ESPN.com's Jake Trotter, Mayfield missed a team function at Lawry's Beef Bowl on Thursday evening and a Friday morning press conference with what Oklahoma officials said is an undisclosed illness.

However, Mayfield did practice Friday, per Trotter:

Per Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, an Oklahoma spokesman said Mayfield has "no voice to speak of."

Trotter noted Mayfield missed the Sooners' trip to Disney California Adventure Park on Wednesday, but he was able to practice with the team Thursday.

When asked if Mayfield's status for the Rose Bowl against Georgia is in doubt, Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews said the Heisman winner "will be good to go" for kickoff on New Year's Day.

Mayfield tied his career high by completing 71 percent of his passes and set new career benchmarks with 4,340 yards and 41 touchdowns en route to becoming Oklahoma's sixth Heisman Trophy winner in 2017.

The Sooners will play Georgia in the first semifinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.