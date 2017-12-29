Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Arthur and Sergi Roberto

Lucas Uebel/Getty Images

Barcelona have been told they will have to pay €50 million to sign midfielder Arthur from Gremio, while contract negotiations with Sergi Roberto have reportedly stalled.

Gremio vice president Odorico Roman has said the Brazilian will not be sold for less than his release clause, per Cope (h/t FourFourTwo).

He said: "Gremio renewed Arthur's contract for three years, his clause is €50 million and we do not plan to sell for less. If Barca come with an offer of 25 or 30 million euros, Arthur will not go for that money. From the press, we know that there is also interest from Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid."

Gremio manager Renato has said that he does expect Arthur to leave the club next year, per Seleçao Brasileira:

Tifo Football show just why Barcelona want to bring him to Camp Nou:

Arthur has already said he has met with Barcelona officials but that he has not yet agreed a deal, per Esporte Interativo (h/t Robin Bairner at Goal).

The Brazilian looks a perfect fit for the Catalan giants and could finally be a replacement for Xavi, as he is excellent in possession and has the ability take control of matches.

However, Gremio are clearly keen to get as much as they can for their star man and Barca may have to dig deep to bring him to Camp Nou.‏

Meanwhile, negotiations over a contract renewal for Roberto is "no closer" despite the 25-year-old wanting to remain with the club, per Moises Llorens at AS.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Roberto's current deal expires in 2019 and the club hope he "will commit by signing a lifelong contract."

However, so far no agreement has been reached although there is optimism that a resolution can be found.

The versatile Barca star said in November that he wants to remain at the club forever, per Sport (h/t Goal).

Roberto has played a key role in Barcelona's superb start to the season that sees them nine points clear at the top of the league table.

He has featured both at right-back and in midfield and produced five assists in 13 La Liga appearances.

Opta show how he can make a difference in the big games:

Roberto is a product of Barcelona's youth academy which suggests it would be difficult for him to be tempted away and both parties will surely be hoping a deal can be agreed soon.