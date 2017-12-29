Report: Bill O'Brien, Rick Smith Have 'Toxic' and 'Dysfunctional' Relationship

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien and general manager Rick Smith reportedly aren't on the same page as they near the end of a disappointing 2017 season.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, one source called the relationship between O'Brien and Smith "toxic" and "dysfunctional."

Houston owns a 4-11 record, and it will close the season Sunday against the 3-12 Indianapolis Colts.

Per Wilson, multiple sources indicated that owner Bob McNair may be forced to make a choice between moving forward with either Smith or O'Brien.

One source told Wilson that it would be an "uneasy alliance" if both Smith and O'Brien remain in place, and another said they would be "kind of surprised" if the Texans don't make a change.

Smith and O'Brien have produced a mixed bag together in four seasons. Three of them finished with a 9-7 record, two of them produced playoff berths and AFC South titles, and last season the Texans won a playoff game.

Things went south in 2017 after rookie first-round pick Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Finding an answer at quarterback had been the biggest issue during the Smith-O'Brien era, but Watson seems to be the real deal provided to can return to full health in 2018.

In seven games, Watson threw for 1,699 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go along with 269 rushing yards and two scores.

Regardless of what the Texans do at an administrative level, they have a strong chance to return to contention in the AFC South next season with a healthy and productive Watson at the helm.