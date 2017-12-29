Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alex Telles and Wilfried Zaha

Luis Vieira/Associated Press

Chelsea could switch their attentions to Porto wing-back Alex Telles after their failure to land Alex Sandro of Juventus.

According to A Bola (h/t Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness), the Premier League champions are monitoring the player, but Juve are also in the hunt to sign him. Telles has been linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge in the past, and his representative has hinted his client could one day move to west London.

Speaking to Sport Witness in July, agent Fernando Otto said he has previously discussed a deal for the player with the Blues—with the left-back's current buy-out clause set at €40 million (£35.5 million).

FRANCISCO LEONG/Getty Images

Otto said:

"For now, we have nothing. Not from Chelsea. Neither me nor the player received any contact, from any English club. But it can happen because the market opens tomorrow.

[...]

"When he went to Galatasaray, we had an offer from Chelsea for Alex. But at the time, we had already confirmed a pre-contract with Galatasaray, and we could not go back.

"But there was information exchange, last year too. And I believe that maybe one day he will play for Chelsea. I don’t know if it’s going to be this season or the next. But I feel like one day he can play for Chelsea."

The 25-year-old has previously featured for Gremio and Gala, and spent a year on loan at Inter Milan.

Telles has impressed at left wing-back this season, claiming five assists in the Portuguese league and Europe.

Here is the player in action:

In other Blues news, transfer target Wilfried Zaha will remain at Crystal Palace until the closure of the January transfer window, according to Eagles manager Roy Hodgson.

Per Callum Vurley of the Daily Star, Hodgson said he would be retaining his star attacker after interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. The player is signed to a five-year deal at Selhurst Park, and Palace will not be willing sellers.

Hodgson said:

"I have assurances from the club owners and Chairman, Steve Parish, that is not going to happen.

"We want to keep all the players we have got and ideally want to add to the squad in the January transfer window to strengthen even more.

"We are not too concerned about any rumours which might circulate because he is going nowhere.

"Wilfried has been absolutely excellent for us in this recent good run we have had and of course he is the iconic Crystal Palace player having been with us for so many years and being a local hero."

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Zaha has entertained crowds in the Premier League this season, but the winger has only one assist to his name to add to his four goals.

The 25-year-old could not make the breakthrough at Manchester United during his brief spell at Old Trafford, and his lack of defensive resilience would be a problem under Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Zaha has matured in the past two seasons, but he is yet to prove he is an attacker who can help a side compete for trophies.

The forward has the tricks and pace fans love to cheer for, but he might struggle in a disciplined formation under Conte's tactics.