Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Dani Ceballos and Leon Goretzka

Liverpool are reportedly targeting Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos as Philippe Coutinho's replacement if the Brazilian completes a transfer to Barcelona.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express) reported Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos is concerned his team will lose the Spanish prodigy, who signed from Real Betis only last summer. The talented midfielder has starred for Spain's under-21 side and has scored twice in six appearances in La Liga this term.

Per Diario Gol, Ceballos has informed his club he will consider potential offers after failing to make an impact in the Spanish capital.

At 21, Liverpool would be taking a gamble on replacing their major superstar with a developing talent, but Ceballos was a regular starter for Betis over a two-year period.

He could become the cornerstone of his national team, and he would be given plenty of responsibility under the guidance of Reds coach Jurgen Klopp.

In other Reds news, Klopp has his eye on the capture of countryman Leon Goretzka, with the Schalke player out of contract at the end of the season.

German newspaper Bild (h/t Metro) reported Liverpool are favourites to land the Germany international who can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign side in January. The 22-year-old has been courted by Manchester United, Barcelona, Arsenal and Juventus, but his next stop could be Merseyside.

Per Bild, Schalke have offered Goretzka the biggest deal in their history to remain in the Bundesliga, but the Reds have the potential to beat any sum on the table.

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe lauded the player after the latest reports:

Coutinho's exit would pose many questions for Klopp to answer, but the links with Ceballos and Goretzka suggest Liverpool are looking towards the future.

The consistency and form of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will keep Liverpool productive after January, allowing a new talent time to adjust to life at Anfield.

The priority remains a top-four finish for Klopp's men, and this must be achieved if Coutinho says his goodbyes in the coming weeks.

There is no room for sentiment, and the Reds must keep picking up points as they experience a brief period of enforced transition.