PDC World Darts Championship 2018: Quarter-Final Results and Latest Schedule

PDC World Darts Championship 2018: Quarter-Final Results and Latest ScheduleDecember 29, 2017
Phil Taylor's 2018 PDC World Darts Championship dreams are still alive after he beat Gary Anderson at Alexandra Palace on Friday night to book a semi-final against Jamie Lewis.
Reigning world champion Michael van Gerwen is also in the last four after beating Raymond van Barneveld in a thrilling clash.
Van Gerwen will face Rob Cross for a place in the final after he saw off Dimitri Van den Bergh earlier in the day.
Here's a look at all of Friday's results and Saturday's schedule.
Friday's Results
Jamie Lewis 5-0 Darren Webster
Dimitri Van den Bergh 4-5 Robert Cross
Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Raymond van Barneveld
Phil Taylor 5-3 Gary Anderson
Saturday's Schedule
Phil Taylor vs. Jamie Lewis
Michael van Gerwen vs. Rob Cross
Evening Session
Van Gerwen and Van Barneveld served up a treat in the opening evening session as the reigning world champion eventually prevailed 5-4 against his compatriot.
The match started off with both men struggling to find their best form and Van Gerwen snatching the first set, per Live Darts:
Live Darts @livedarts
Michael van Gerwen 1⃣➖0⃣ Raymond van Barneveld A huge opportunity wasted by Barney as he misses three set darts to allow MVG to take out 85 and snatch it 3-2! Five legs, all won against the throw! #WHDarts https://t.co/T3cx4n18d72017-12-29 19:32:25
Although Van Barneveld levelled it up at 1-1, Mighty Mike hit back to move 3-1 ahead and looked to be on course for the win.
Barney then landed a huge 101 checkout to pull it back to 3-2 before getting himself back on level terms, as the quality went up a notch.
Van Gerwen then went 4-3 up but missed a match dart, allowing Barney to force a decider with an 84 checkout.
However, Mighty Mike managed to compose himself in the final set to clinch a thrilling victory with a 102.91 average.
The evening's second quarter-final saw Taylor get off to a great start and take the first set only for Anderson to hit straight back in superb style, as shown by Sky Sports Darts:
Sky Sports Darts @SkySportsDarts
WATCH: Brilliant from Anderson! 🎯 He takes out 101 after hitting 180 and levels up the match. Watch live on Sky Sports Darts or follow it here: https://t.co/Zw2MAfuv4Y https://t.co/RCft27v6uB2017-12-29 21:43:17
Yet Taylor regained the lead and then took command to move 3-1 ahead with an average of just under 102, per PDC Darts:
PDC Darts @OfficialPDC
TAYLOR 3️⃣ - 1️⃣ ANDERSON Phil Taylor recovers from 2-0 down in that set to clinch it 3-2 and move into a two-set lead. He's averaging just under 102. #LoveTheDarts #WHDarts https://t.co/NKQCKhsGZf2017-12-29 22:04:19
However, Anderson was not quite finished and rallied to make it 4-3, as shown by Live Darts:
Live Darts @livedarts
Gary Anderson 3⃣➖4⃣ Phil Taylor Two-time World Champion Anderson takes out 81 in the decider to clinch the seventh set and continue the fightback with seven 180s and a 98 average! #WHDarts https://t.co/0yxdiUOERm2017-12-29 22:35:49
Taylor then missed two match darts before finally securing victory to keep his dreams alive in his last ever world championship before retirement.
Afternoon Session
Earlier in the day, qualifier Lewis maintained his brilliant run by thrashing Darren Webster 5-0 in the first of Friday's quarter-finals.
The 26-year-old, who has already seen off second seed Peter Wright in the tournament, made history with his victory, as shown by freelance writer Paul Higham:
Paul Higham @SportsPaulH
History! Jamie Lewis becomes first preliminary round winner to make the semis of @OfficialPDC #WHDarts - and does it in style with 5-0 victory! #LoveTheDarts https://t.co/QnCAzd0BiW2017-12-29 13:50:47
It was a stunning performance from the Welshman who hit an amazing 14 180s and finished with an average of 101.85.
The PDC's Christopher Kempf illustrated exactly how impressive a performance it was:
Christopher Kempf @ochepedia
Jamie Lewis is the first player to whitewash a WC QF opponent in sets since 2013. The only two other players who have done that in the past 10 years have 21 world titles between them.2017-12-29 13:53:13
Lewis will now play Taylor in the semi-finals and on this form will surely fancy his chances of causing yet another upset.
The afternoon's second quarter-final saw Cross win a thriller against Van den Bergh as he also booked his place in the last four.
Cross took an early 2-0 lead before moving 4-1 up and looking as though he would ease to a comfortable win.
However, back came Van den Bergh with a stirring fightback to make it 4-4 and ensure the match went the distance.
Cross then held his nerve to clinch the win in dramatic style, as shown by Sky Sports Darts:
Sky Sports Darts @SkySportsDarts
What a quarter-final! Rob Cross takes out double 1 to win the match after Van den Bergh missed 3 darts at double 6! We're back for the afternoon session from 7pm on Sky Sports Darts! Recap: https://t.co/Zw2MAfuv4Y https://t.co/aMHVlteHQK2017-12-29 15:54:54
It was an epic contest by both players but Cross just had enough and will now face Van Gerwen for a place in the final.