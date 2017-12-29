PDC World Darts Championship 2018: Quarter-Final Results and Latest Schedule

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Phil Taylor's 2018 PDC World Darts Championship dreams are still alive after he beat Gary Anderson at Alexandra Palace on Friday night to book a semi-final against Jamie Lewis.



Reigning world champion Michael van Gerwen is also in the last four after beating Raymond van Barneveld in a thrilling clash.

Van Gerwen will face Rob Cross for a place in the final after he saw off Dimitri Van den Bergh earlier in the day.

Here's a look at all of Friday's results and Saturday's schedule.

Friday's Results

Jamie Lewis 5-0 Darren Webster

Dimitri Van den Bergh 4-5 Robert Cross

Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Raymond van Barneveld

Phil Taylor 5-3 Gary Anderson

Saturday's Schedule

Phil Taylor vs. Jamie Lewis

Michael van Gerwen vs. Rob Cross

Evening Session

Van Gerwen and Van Barneveld served up a treat in the opening evening session as the reigning world champion eventually prevailed 5-4 against his compatriot.

The match started off with both men struggling to find their best form and Van Gerwen snatching the first set, per Live Darts:

Although Van Barneveld levelled it up at 1-1, Mighty Mike hit back to move 3-1 ahead and looked to be on course for the win.

Barney then landed a huge 101 checkout to pull it back to 3-2 before getting himself back on level terms, as the quality went up a notch.

Van Gerwen then went 4-3 up but missed a match dart, allowing Barney to force a decider with an 84 checkout.

However, Mighty Mike managed to compose himself in the final set to clinch a thrilling victory with a 102.91 average.

The evening's second quarter-final saw Taylor get off to a great start and take the first set only for Anderson to hit straight back in superb style, as shown by Sky Sports Darts:

Yet Taylor regained the lead and then took command to move 3-1 ahead with an average of just under 102, per PDC Darts:

However, Anderson was not quite finished and rallied to make it 4-3, as shown by Live Darts:

Taylor then missed two match darts before finally securing victory to keep his dreams alive in his last ever world championship before retirement.

Afternoon Session

Earlier in the day, qualifier Lewis maintained his brilliant run by thrashing Darren Webster 5-0 in the first of Friday's quarter-finals.

The 26-year-old, who has already seen off second seed Peter Wright in the tournament, made history with his victory, as shown by freelance writer Paul Higham:

It was a stunning performance from the Welshman who hit an amazing 14 180s and finished with an average of 101.85.

The PDC's Christopher Kempf illustrated exactly how impressive a performance it was:

Lewis will now play Taylor in the semi-finals and on this form will surely fancy his chances of causing yet another upset.

The afternoon's second quarter-final saw Cross win a thriller against Van den Bergh as he also booked his place in the last four.

Cross took an early 2-0 lead before moving 4-1 up and looking as though he would ease to a comfortable win.

However, back came Van den Bergh with a stirring fightback to make it 4-4 and ensure the match went the distance.

Cross then held his nerve to clinch the win in dramatic style, as shown by Sky Sports Darts:

It was an epic contest by both players but Cross just had enough and will now face Van Gerwen for a place in the final.