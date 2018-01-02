Terrell Suggs Says He'll Return to Ravens, Plans to Play 'A Few More Years'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs made it clear after Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that he has no plans to retire.

When asked about his future, the 35-year-old said the following, according to Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun: "I plan on playing football for a few more years. ... My body isn't what is hurting right now. I plan on playing football next year and years to come."

Sunday's heartbreaking loss to Cincinnati coupled with the Buffalo Bills' win over the Miami Dolphins caused the Ravens to miss the playoffs.

His current contract runs through 2018, per Spotrac.

Suggs is coming off one of the best years of his career, tallying 11 sacks to lead a stout Ravens defense. His play was enough to earn his seventh Pro Bowl appearance, his first since 2013.

He was named the team's MVP at the end of the season, the first time he earned that honor in his career.

Despite getting up there in age, he remains focused on competing. He apparently didn't even consider retirement following last season.

"I know I'm not 26, but I'm not 40 either," he said in December 2016, per Lee. "I like to play football."

Suggs will now get a chance to build on what has already been a successful career.

The 2003 first-round pick out of Arizona State has 125.5 career sacks, good enough for 17th in NFL history. He was the 2003 Defensive Rookie of the Year, 2011 Defensive Player of the Year and was a key part of the team's win in Super Bowl XLVII following the 2012 season.

It's amazing to think what he could have done without two torn Achilles tendons, injuring his right one in 2012 and his left one in 2015.

While he could someday earn a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he will remain a force in the Ravens pass rush. With young players like Matt Judon and Tyus Bowser also improving, the team can focus on filling other positions around the field.