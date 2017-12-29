Avery Bradley Paid Settlement to Sexual Assault Accuser, Lawyer Confirms

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons guard Avery Bradley reportedly reached a settlement with a woman who alleged he sexually assaulted her in May, according to TMZ Sports.

Bradley reportedly denied the accusations, but decided to pay the woman "to prevent false information from being made public."

The Pistons released a statement Friday on Bradley, per Rod Beard of the Detroit News:

“We are aware of the report, which describes a civil legal matter between the parties. Pending further information we have no comment at this time.”

One figure reportedly thrown out in the discussions was $400,000, and while it isn't known what the final number was, TMZ Sports reported the payoff was "high."

The alleged attack occurred in Cleveland on May 23, when Bradley was still a member of the Boston Celtics.

The woman, who is a reality television star, said Bradley sexually assaulted her while she was passed out due to being drunk.

Bradley's attorney, Brian Wolf, released the following statement regarding the matter:

"Mr. Bradley absolutely denies having engaged in wrongdoing whatsoever. The confidentiality agreement specifically refutes and denies the validity of all allegations of any wrongful conduct by Mr. Bradley. The sole purpose of the agreement was to protect the reputation and privacy of Mr. Bradley and his family. ... My office will take all appropriate action against all persons involved in the wrongful disclosure of this agreement. We will conduct a thorough investigation into who is responsible for this wrongful disclosure."

The 27-year-old Bradley spent the first seven seasons of his NBA career with the Celtics before getting traded to the Pistons during the offseason.