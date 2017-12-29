Atletico Say Diego Simeone More Vital Than Antoine Griezmann, Barca Contact Made

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid would consider losing manager Diego Simeone as a "bigger blow" than if Antoine Griezmann were to leave, according to CEO Gil Marin.

Simeone was named Atletico manager in 2011 and led the club to their first league title in 18 years in 2014, and Marin told Spanish radio station Onda Cero he would be a greater loss than star striker Griezmann (h/t Goal's Joe Wright).

The Atleti figurehead said: "There's absolutely no doubt that losing Simeone would be a much bigger blow to Atletico than losing Antoine Griezmann. Simeone represents the club in his values, his work, his style of play. He represents a football team and no single player represents a team."

Wright's report referred to the ongoing interest shown by European heavyweights Barcelona and Manchester United in Griezmann, although Simeone recently attested to his hitman's undeterred loyalty to the cause, via Goal:

Marin also revealed the club has reported Barcelona for an illegal approach on the player. The response came after Blaugrana director Guillermo Amor hinted to broadcaster Movistar that club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has already met with Griezmann's family (h/t Goal's Iain Strachan).

Such a development would be against regulations considering the attacker is under contract and has not been given permission by Los Rojiblancos to discuss any move, and Marin added:

"Our relations with Barca are very good but, when someone does something they shouldn't, we have to defend ourselves.

"Beyond the comments from Guillermo Amor, I've spoken with the Barca executives, I've spoken with the agents and with Griezmann's family. It's obvious there has been contact.

"We're not looking for a sanction against Barca. We're just looking for respect."

BBC 5 live Sport's Euro Leagues Football Show crew recently discussed those developments and the odd nature of Amor's effective admission of guilt in the matter:

Atletico can at least look forward to ushering talent in to their attack this winter, with former fan favourite Diego Costa and Vitolo set to sign once the club's transfer ban expires in January.

It was this same transfer ban that put a stop to Griezmann's summer move to United in the summer, when he looked set to join the Red Devils for £84 million, per Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News.

Marin clarified in that report the Frenchman's new contract means a larger sum would be require to prise him away in January: "Until July 1, Griezmann's release clause is €200 million (£178 million)."

Star players can be more easily replaced than a star manager, and Atleti look to have found theirs in the Argentinian tactician.

After reducing his contract length in 2016, "El Cholo" extended his contract with the club until 2020 in September, per ESPN's Adriana Garcia, and retaining him appears a higher priority than any on-field asset.

Despite Griezmann's dip in form at the start of this season, Simeone has led Atleti to second in La Liga, nine points off leaders Barcelona but five points ahead of rivals Real Madrid.