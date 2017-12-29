Manchester City Reportedly Target Jonny Evans, Inigo Martinez in January Rumours

Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

Manchester City will reportedly move for either West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans or Real Sociedad centre-back Inigo Martinez in the January transfer window.

According to James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, City were keen on buying Virgil van Dijk before he agreed his move from Southampton to Liverpool, but they were not willing to pay the £75 million valuation of the Dutchman.

As a result, manager Pep Guardiola will reportedly explore alternatives in January in the form of Evans and Martinez.

The former is said to be valued at around £30 million by West Brom, with Arsenal and Everton also interested. Evans will have just one year remaining on his contract at the end of the campaign.

Martinez reportedly has a £28 million release clause in his contract, making any deal a little more straightforward. Barcelona, as relayed by Ducker, have also previously been linked with the Real Sociedad man.

The need for a new centre-back for City was exacerbated on Tuesday evening when they lost captain Vincent Kompany to injury once again. As relayed by Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws, injury woes have been a common theme for the Belgian in recent times:

With John Stones also injured, Nicolas Otamendi and Eliaquim Mangala are the only senior centre-backs fit at the moment. Midfielder Fernandinho filled in after Kompany hobbled off in midweek.

If City want a defender to come in and immediately hit the ground running Evans may be the better option, as he's established himself in the Premier League.

The West Brom man has blossomed since moving to the Hawthorns, growing into a fantastic defender and brilliant leader at the hub of the side. On the ball he is capable, which is something that'll no doubt appeal to Guardiola, who demands competency in possession from all of his players.

As noted by John Percy of the Daily Telegraph, things haven't been going well for Evans' West Brom side:

If Guardiola wants a cheaper alternative, Martinez may provide the answer. The Real Sociedad man has been impressing in La Liga for a while.

It would be easy to see him excelling at the Etihad Stadium. In addition to being a watchful defender, the Sociedad man is brilliant at bringing the ball out from the back and getting attacks going for his side. Sky Sports' Rob Palmer believes he'd represent value for money:

Given West Brom are in such torrid form and in genuine danger of being relegated from the Premier League this season, it'd be a shock if they opted to entertain any offers for Evans, regardless of the contract situation.

Martinez's clause would make any deal for him a lot easier, and he's someone whose attributes marry well with what Guardiola is doing at City. Plus, with a 15-point lead in place at the top of the Premier League table, any pressure on him to adapt quickly would be lessened.