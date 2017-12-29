Stanford RB Bryce Love Begrudgingly Poses for Selfie with Jersey-Switching Fan

Ryan McCrystal@@ryan_mccrystalFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2017

Following a 39-37 loss to TCU in the Alamo Bowl, Stanford running back Bryce Love probably wasn't in the mood to pose for selfies with fans on the field. 

But the gracious Heisman Trophy finalist obliged at least one fan who caught Love on his way off the field.

At first glance the video above might not look like much, but check out Love's reaction as he notices the fan pull off a TCU sweatshirt to reveal what appears to be a Stanford shirt underneath. 

I think sports fans everywhere can sympathize with the look on Love's face. 

