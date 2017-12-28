Luke Falk Ruled Out with Wrist Injury for Holiday Bowl vs. Michigan St.

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk is missing the final game of his career with an injury to his non-throwing wrist.

According to Stefanie Loh of the Seattle Times, the senior was ruled out of Thursday's Holiday Bowl against Michigan State. Sophomore quarterback Tyler Hilinski is making his first career start in his place.

Falk reportedly went through warm-ups with the team as usual but was in street clothes at the start of the game.

The former walk-on finished the year with 3,593 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, a relative disappointment considering his performance the two previous seasons. He will leave Washington State as the all-time leader with 14,481 passing yards and 119 touchdowns.

The program also saw its best stretch with Falk at the helm, going 26-12 over the past three seasons entering Thursday, with at least eight wins each year. The Cougars had gone 11 straight years without a winning record before this stretch.

Falk now has to focus on building up his stock for the NFL draft.

The 6'4" passer was considered the No. 7 player at his position by Bleacher Report's Matt Miller in his Nov. 20 big board. Falk has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, but it remains to be seen whether he will be healthy enough to participate.