Lonzo Ball to Return vs. Hornets After Missing 6 Games with Shoulder Injury

Lonzo Ball will return from a six-game absence when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night at Staples Center.

"As of this moment we’ll have him back and he’ll be starting," head coach Luke Walton said before tipoff, according to the team's official Twitter account.

Injuries have been a problem for Ball during his rookie season, as he has been limited because of problems with his shoulder, quad, calf and ankle. The left shoulder sprain was the most serious and had sidelined him since Christmas.

The Lakers didn't win a game with Ball on the shelf and have now lost eight in a row and 11 of their last 12 overall.

His return should be a welcome sight as the Purple and Gold try to get back on track following a blowout loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.