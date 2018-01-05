Lonzo Ball to Return vs. Hornets After Missing 6 Games with Shoulder Injury

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 22: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA basketball game at ORACLE Arena on December 22, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball will return from a six-game absence when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night at Staples Center. 

"As of this moment we’ll have him back and he’ll be starting," head coach Luke Walton said before tipoff, according to the team's official Twitter account.   

Injuries have been a problem for Ball during his rookie season, as he has been limited because of problems with his shoulder, quad, calf and ankle. The left shoulder sprain was the most serious and had sidelined him since Christmas. 

The Lakers didn't win a game with Ball on the shelf and have now lost eight in a row and 11 of their last 12 overall. 

His return should be a welcome sight as the Purple and Gold try to get back on track following a blowout loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. 

