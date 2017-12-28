James Harden Offensive Fouls Hand Kyrie Irving, Celtics Comeback Win vs. Rockets

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics led just four seconds in the entire game but came away with a dramatic victory Thursday at TD Garden.

James Harden was called for two offensive fouls in the final 10 seconds, giving Al Horford the chance at the go-ahead basket with 3.7 seconds left. Boston held on to overcome a 24-point halftime deficit and beat the Houston Rockets 99-98.

Bleacher Report captured the final few plays that decided the game:

Kyrie Irving's 26 points led the way for the Celtics, who improved to 29-10 while maintaining the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Harden finished with 34 points and 10 assists, but he couldn't prevent Houston from losing its fourth game in a row—third without the injured Chris Paul (leg) in the lineup. The team is 25-8 on the year.

Horford came through with the biggest shot of the day, putting the Celtics ahead with this jump hook, but the opportunity came thanks to two fouls called on Harden on inbounds passes before and after his shot.

While they will be heavily debated, the officials' decisions seemed fair to many:

Harden had his fifth game with 30 points and 10 assists, although it was far from his best effort as he shot 7-of-27 from the field and had eight turnovers. The sloppy play and final two mistakes helped squander what was as much as a 26-point lead for Houston.

ESPN Stats & Info noted the performance's rarity:

The Rockets appeared poised for victory, scoring the game's first 12 points before jumping out to a 32-12 lead after the first quarter.

It put the Celtics in an unfamiliar position, as ESPN Stats & Info and Boston Sports Journal's Brian Robb noted:

Harden and Eric Gordon continued to knock down their shots in the second quarter. The duo scored 17 points apiece in an impressive first half as the Rockets went up 62-38.

It was a much different story after intermission. The Celtics remembered how to play defense in a 31-16 third quarter. Irving scored 12 of his 26 points in the third, which featured a 20-4 Celtics run.

The rest of the team came through in the fourth, with Terry Rozier making plays on both ends of the court, as the Celtics' Twitter account relayed:

Jayson Tatum cut the lead to one on a dunk with seven seconds to go to give him 19 points on the night, and Horford finished the comeback with his go-ahead basket. Although the center missed two free throws with two seconds remaining, his earlier basket was enough to seal arguably the best win of the year for the Celtics.

This was the first of a four-game homestand for Boston that also includes difficult matchups against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves. The team will at least get a few days off before facing the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Houston will stay on the road for a matchup against the Washington Wizards on Friday night.