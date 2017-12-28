Devin Booker to Have Input in Suns' Decisions, GM Says

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns general manager Ryan McDonough said Thursday that shooting guard Devin Booker will be consulted on all big moves the franchise makes moving forward, "including the search for a new coach, free agency and the draft."



"With his emergence and importance to not only what we’re doing in the short term but hopefully in the next decade-plus, I think it’s important to make him a partner in the process," McDonough told AZ Central's Scott Bordow.

It's a prudent move by McDonough considering the 21-year-old Booker has already established himself as the face of the franchise less than three full seasons into his NBA tenure.

The Night in the NBA: Beasley Gets MVP Chants, DeRozan Drops 45 and More Still Too Soon to Declare Anything About Any Rookie We Owe the Indiana Pacers an Apology B/R Looks Back on Tracy McGrady Scoring 13 Points in 35 Seconds in 2004 Tracy McGrady Scored the Most Impressive 13 Points of His Career in 35 Seconds Butler Is the NBA's Biggest Country Music Fan On This Day in 2012, Kobe Joined Elite NBA Club NBA Handshake Fails Is It Officially Panic Time in OKC? Simmons Finally Faces 'Big Brother' LeBron Leave Lonzo Alone, He's Only 20 The Boston Celtics Are on Top of the NBA Gregg Popovich Has the San Antonio Spurs Rolling at Home It's Early, but Stevens Is the Coach of the Year Shaq and Chuck Used to Get into It on the Court LeBron Isn't Worried, but Maybe He Should Be NBA Superstars Are Cruising by Scoring Milestones This Lakers Rookie Is Ready to Take Over the NBA LeBron James Jr. Is More Than Just His Famous Name Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid Right Arrow Icon

In 26 appearances so far this season, the 2015 lottery pick is averaging a career-high 24.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from three.

Following the 2017-18 season, Booker will be eligible for a significant raise in the form of a fourth-year extension.

According to Bordow, a max offer would clock in around five years and $156 million with an average annual salary of $27 million beginning with the 2019-2020 campaign.

And to this point, indications are that Booker is keen on a long-term marriage with the Suns.

"I've been treated right from the day I was drafted, even when I was a rookie and didn't play much," he said, per Bordow. "The city of Phoenix took me in with open arms and made me a part of their family. I've learned the history and traditions of the team. I know how much the city cares about the franchise and that means a lot to me, playing somewhere where people actually care about the franchise.

"I love it here, I bought a house here and I intend to be here for a long time."