Stephen Curry to Return from Ankle Injury vs. Grizzlies

Stephen Curry has reportedly been cleared to return for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

Chris Haynes of ESPN.com provided the update and passed along comments from Dubs head coach Steve Kerr, who said Curry will probably be worked back in gradually.

"I would say most likely he'll play," Kerr said. "I talked to him today and he was feeling good, so we'll see how he's feeling tomorrow morning. He probably will have a time limit on his minutes, but we haven't worked that out yet."

Curry has been out with a sprained right ankle since Dec. 4, though Kerr liked his recent progress.

"He's doing really well," Kerr said Thursday, per Melissa Rohlin of the Mercury News. "He's frustrated, but I think he sees the light at the end of the tunnel. So he's getting excited now, and it won't be long before he's back."

The two-time MVP was off to a strong start before his injury, averaging 26.3 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in 23 contests. His 38.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc would be a career low, but his overall efficiency remains as impressive as ever.

His 122.8 offensive rating ranks eighth in the NBA, per Basketball Reference.

Still, the Warriors have thrived in his absence, going 9-2. (The team is 18-5 with Curry.) Shaun Livingston, Patrick McCaw and Quinn Cook have all started games with Curry unavailable.