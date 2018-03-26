Markelle Fultz to Play for 76ers vs. Nuggets After Shoulder Injury Recovery

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers announced Monday that 2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz is cleared to return from a 68-game absence because of a shoulder injury and will be available to play against the Denver Nuggets.

Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reported Fultz won't be on a minutes restriction, but noted "his fitness level and situation of game will dictate how much he plays."

The team ruled Fultz out indefinitely in October because of soreness and a scapular muscle imbalance in his right shoulder.

While Fultz didn't have any kind of structural damage, the Sixers opted to bring him along slowly after his first four regular-season appearances. During those games, he displayed adjusted shooting mechanics that looked far different from the ones he flashed as a freshman phenom at the University of Washington.

Before hitting the shelf, Fultz averaged 6.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 6-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Back in November, an Eastern Conference general manager told Bleacher Report's Ken Berger that the situation with Fultz's shoulder issue was "not normal" and "perplexing."

Now that the 19-year-old is ready to return, he should be motivated to erase memories of the early-season shooting struggles that have come to define his brief time in the Association.

If Fultz can do that, he could play a big role during the Sixers' first postseason appearance since 2012.