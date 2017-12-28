Christian Yelich, J.T. Realmuto Reportedly Shopped in Marlins Trade Talks

Brett Davis/Associated Press

The Miami Marlins appear set to continue their fire sale by putting outfielder Christian Yelich and catcher J.T. Realmuto on the trade block.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the team has been involved in "active trade discussions" for both players although no deals appear to be close. Unsurprisingly, the asking price is high for both young players.

The Marlins have been slashing payroll throughout the offseason since coming under new ownership, trading away top players like Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna and Dee Gordon.

Yelich is not only one of the highest-priced players remaining on the roster but is also the only player signed past 2020. According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, he is owed $58.25 million over the next five years and has been "in play" for a deal for the past few weeks.

The 26-year-old hit .282 last season with 18 home runs and 16 stolen bases and already has both a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger on his resume. He earned MVP votes in 2016 thanks to his career-high .859 on-base plus slugging percentage.

Realmuto is a bit of a different story considering he still has three more years of team control before hitting free agency. He is eligible for arbitration for the first time this winter.

However, he made it clear he didn't want to stick around for a rebuild with everyone else gone from the roster. Craig Mish of SiriusXM reported the catcher requested a trade in mid-December. Yelich was similarly "unhappy," per Jerry Crasnick of ESPN, although he didn't specifically ask out of town.

At 26 years old with quality power—he hit a career-high 17 home runs last season—Realmuto is already one of the top catchers in the game and won't come cheap.

Although the Marlins could get a good return from both players in a potential deal, it would remove two of the only noteworthy players left in Miami.