Larry Fitzgerald Could Finish 2017 with Historical Milestone

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald racked up nine catches on a hefty 15 targets for 119 yards and a touchdown during Week 16 against the New York Giants.

Although the Cardinals have little to play for entering the final week of the regular season, Fitzgerald has an opportunity to make a bit of personal history during the matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Should he catch a pass in Week 17, he will have posted a reception in 211 straight games, tying Tony Gonzalez for the second-longest streak in NFL history, per NFL Communications. Only Jerry Rice (274) has posted a longer streak.

Despite turning 34 in August, Fitzgerald has displayed few signs of his age. Fitzgerald's nine-catch effort last week against the Giants pushed him over 100 for the season, his third consecutive season going over the century mark. Another nine catches Sunday would boost him to 110 on the season, topping his career-high 109-reception effort in 2015.

Fitzgerald signed a one-year contract extension in November, but he remains noncommittal about whether or not he will return for the 2018 season, per Darren Urban of the team's official website. He will reportedly take his time to decide this offseason about his future, leaving his status in limbo as the team prepares for the 2018 NFL draft and the following season.

Regardless of what he decides, Fitzgerald will inevitably be Canton-bound at the end of his career. He will finish 2017 ranked third in both all-time receptions and receiving yards and either eighth or seventh in receiving touchdowns depending on if he notches one or more in Week 17 to tie or pass Gonzalez.