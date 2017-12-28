Premier League Table: 2017 Standings, Week 21 Fixtures After Week 20 Results

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Arsenal defeated Crystal Palace 3-2 at Selhurst Park on Thursday night, as Alexis Sanchez grabbed a brace in south London.

Shkodran Mustafi gave the Gunners the lead after 25 minutes but Andros Townsend equalised shortly after half-time.

Sanchez scored two goals in four minutes just after the hour mark to kill the game.

However, James Tomkins' effort set up a tense finale in the last minute.

Here are this week's results and the next set of fixtures:

Tottenham Hotspur 5-2 Southampton

Bournemouth 3-3 West Ham United

Chelsea 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Stoke City

Manchester United 2-2 Burnley

Watford 2-1 Leicester City

West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Everton

Liverpool 5-0 Swansea City

Newcastle United 0-1 Manchester City

Crystal Palace 2-3 Arsenal

Week 21 Fixtures

Saturday, Dec 30

Bournemouth vs. Everton

Chelsea vs. Stoke

Huddersfield vs. Burnley

Liverpool vs Leicester

Newcastle vs. Brighton

Watford vs. Swansea

Manchester United vs. Southampton

Sunday, Dec 31

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City

West Brom vs. Arsenal

Here's what the table looks like after Thursday:

1. Manchester City: 58

2. Manchester United: 43

3. Chelsea: 42

4. Liverpool: 38

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 37

6. Arsenal: 37

7. Burnley: 33

8. Leicester City: 27

9. Everton: 27

10. Watford: 25

11. Huddersfield Town: 23

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 21

13. Stoke City: 20

14. Southampton: 19

15. Newcastle United: 18

16. Crystal Palace: 18

17. West Ham United: 18

18. Bournemouth: 17

19. West Bromwich Albion: 15

20. Swansea City: 13

Full standings are available, per BBC Sport.

Manchester United vs. Southampton

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

It's difficult to believe United are second in the league, given the glum attitude towards their performances and results of late.

However, there has been a drop-off for the Red Devils over Christmas, and the pressure is beginning to tell on the face of United manager Jose Mourinho.

The Special One has cut an unhappy figure on the touchline, and he has been unable to motivate his side to be at their deadly best.

The return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic did nothing for the side as they drew 2-2 with Burnley at Old Trafford, and it was left to Jesse Lingard to rise from the bench to rescue a point.

The Saints arrive at the Theatre of Dreams facing a nightmare, and they sit just two points above the relegation zone.

Coach Mauricio Pellegrino's arrival on the south coast has caused little impact, and the Argentinian could see his position under threat if he suffers another heavy loss on Saturday.

Southampton are in transition, but the expected £75 million from the sale of Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool will quickly need to be reinvested in January.

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City

Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press

After a poor start to their campaign, the last team Palace want to play is a rampant City who are fast becoming the best side seen in English football for many years.

However, the Premier League leaders have lost captain Vincent Kompany to injury once again, and his absence will test the depth and leadership in the squad.

City remain unbeaten in the league this season, and their 19 wins from 20 games underpin their world-class talent on the front foot.

Raheem Sterling has come of age since the summer, and the England international is turning into the complete attacker under coach Pep Guardiola's guidance.

The 23-year old has found the net 17 times in the Premier League and Europe this term as he emerges as one of Europe's most exciting players.

Palace were unlucky not to rescue a point against Arsenal on Thursday, and they will likely sit behind the ball for City's visit to Selhurst.

However, their defensive action should prove futile against an attack which is proving itself to be one of the best in Premier League history—with the Sky Blues well on their way to being crowned champions.