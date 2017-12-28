Jameis Winston Regrets Outburst vs. Panthers: 'I Know I Can't Do That'

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston lost control at the end of his team's loss to the Panthers on Sunday, but he expressed remorse for his actions.

Officials ruled he lost the ball on what turned out to be Tampa Bay's last offensive play in the 22-19 defeat. The quarterback responded by charging the field as those nearby tried to keep him in check.

"I knew I had the ball and it didn't go my way," Winston said Thursday, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. "Now, looking back, I know I can't do that. But man, I want to win. That's just being competitive. If you want to win and if you feel like you had something and someone tells you otherwise, 'Man. Come on now.'"

During the tantrum, he pushed through Shelton Quarles, the team's director of football operations, and almost knocked him over.

The incident occurred when the Buccaneers were trying to regain the lead, which they had just squandered thanks to a Cam Newton touchdown with 35 seconds remaining. On the next play from scrimmage, Winston was sacked by Kawann Short and the ball came loose.

While the quarterback felt he had recovered the fumble, the referee ruled possession in favor of the Panthers, resulting in Winston's meltdown during which teammates attempted to restrain him on the sideline.

Winston was assessed a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, but the Panthers only needed to kneel down to secure the victory.

Although the play effectively cost the Buccaneers a potential comeback, frustrations are likely boiling over for Winston during a 4-11 season. He was also fined $12,154 in Week 9 for instigating a fight with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Tampa Bay entered the year with high expectations after going 9-7 in a breakout 2016 season for Winston. However, the team hasn't reached the playoffs since 2007, and Winston's career record as a starter now sits at 17-27.