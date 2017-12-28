Manny Machado Trade Rumors: Orioles Reportedly Still Receiving Calls from Teams

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles "continue to hear from multiple teams interested in trading for Manny Machado," according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

Morosi added that the Orioles have not set a deadline on trade negotiations in any Machado talks this offseason.

It would appear the Orioles have changed their tune in that regard, however.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on Dec. 21 that the team "just said that unless someone drastically changes their offer, third baseman Machado is staying put for now."

That fit with a report from Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports the previous day, who reported that the Orioles would pull Machado off the trade block if better offers weren't received and added that Baltimore was "seeking young, controllable talent in return for Machado."

Heyman noted that the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, New Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks have all expressed interest and made trade offers for Machado.

As for Baltimore's asking price, the Orioles reportedly are "interested in a deal along the lines of what the Atlanta Braves got several years ago for young star Jason Heyward as a 'five-year' young star (meaning one year to go before free agency)," per Heyman.

In that deal, the Braves received Shelby Miller and Tyrell Jenkins in exchange for Heyward and Jordan Walden. The Braves would later turn around and deal Miller to the Diamondbacks for Dansby Swanson and Ender Inciarte.

Jim Duquette of MLB.com further elaborated on that type of asking price last week:

The Orioles are left navigating the tricky balancing act of trying to get maximum value for Machado. They don't want to take 75 cents on the dollar in a trade now, but they also don't want to risk getting even less than that if they trade him during the season. Certainly, they don't want to let him walk if he hits free agency.

The Orioles can afford some patience. Machado is a 25-year-old superstar who has won two Gold Gloves and reached three All-Star Games in his career. Teams may be wary of losing him for nothing next winter themselves, but at some point an organization will make a major trade offer for the chance to get Machado into their building for an entire season so they can sell him on the upside of signing a long-term contract with them.