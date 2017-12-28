Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks own the edge on the Arizona Cardinals in the recent rivalry, going 6-3-1 both straight up and against the spread over the last 10 meetings. Seattle shoots to extend that run and possibly earn a playoff berth when it hosts Arizona on Sunday afternoon at the Clink

NFL point spread: The Seahawks opened as seven-point favorites; the total was 41 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 23.2-15.3 Seahawks (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Cardinals can cover the spread

The Cardinals rebounded from a tough loss at Washington two weeks ago to blank the New York Giants last week 23-0. Arizona led New York 3-0 after one quarter, 10-0 at the half and 16-0 through three quarters, then iced the game with a fumble return for a score early in the fourth and covered as a three-point favorite.

On the day the Cardinals got outgained by the Giants, but only by a margin of 293-289. And, in fact, Arizona has outgained six of its last eight opponents and outrushed each of its last five foes.

At 7-8 on the season, the Cardinals are now relegated to spoiler status, as far as the playoffs go. But they'd probably like to finish .500, and if they can be a pain in Seattle's side in the process, all the better.

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

The Seahawks snapped a two-game losing skid and kept their playoff hopes alive with a 21-12 victory at Dallas last week. Seattle spotted the Cowboys the first six points of the game, trailed 9-7 at the half but took the lead for good on pick-six early in the third quarter and held on from there for the outright win as a five-point dog.

On the day the Seahawks only produced 136 yards of total offense, but they won the turnover battle 3-0, basically creating a plus-24 points differential.

At 9-6 Seattle needs a win and an Atlanta loss at Carolina, which is entirely possible, to sneak into the playoffs.

Smart pick

The Seahawks beat Arizona seven weeks ago 22-16, but the Cardinals saved a push as six-point dogs with a late touchdown. Sunday's game could well play out along the same lines. Seattle will probably win this one, but the smart money probably takes the points with Arizona.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in three of the Cardinals' last four games against the Seahawks.

The Cardinals are 3-1 SU and ATS in their last four games on the road against the Seahawks.

The Seahawks are 19-6 SU and 18-7 ATS in their last 25 games against their division at home.

