Gerald Green, Rockets Agree to Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 28, 2017

Milwaukee, WI - OCTOBER 4: Gerald Green #28 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots the ball during a preseason game against the Indiana Pacers on October 4, 2017 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)
Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Veteran swingman Gerald Green will return to the NBA after reaching a deal with the Houston Rockets, the team announced Thursday. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski initially reported Green and the Rockets were in the process of finalizing a non-guaranteed contract.   

Green signed with the Milwaukee Bucks in September before being released on Oct. 14, four days before they opened the regular season. 

The 31-year-old journeyman has played for eight teams in his 10-year NBA career, including the Rockets, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves. He also played in professional leagues in Russia and China from 2010-2012. 

Green's last appearance in an NBA game was with the Celtics in Game 5 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavaliers. He played in one game for the Rockets during the 2007-08 season. 

The Rockets need depth to fill out their bench with Chris Paul, Luc Mbah a Moute and Clint Capela dealing with injuries. 

