Former AC Milan and Chelsea striker George Weah is set to be named president of Liberia after winning the run-off election on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old has 61.5 per cent of the vote with 98.1 per cent of ballots counted and should succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, according to BBC News.

Weah's opponent, vice-president, Joseph Boakai is said to have secured just 38.5 per cent of the vote in what will be Liberia's first democratic transition since 1944.

The former footballer secured 38.4 per cent of the vote in the first round of voting in October but did not secure the majority needed, which forced the run-off.

Weah enjoyed a successful football career and was widely regarded as one of the best strikers in Europe during the 1990s.

Current Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger signed him for Monaco in 1988, and in a recent interview Weah said he would not have enjoyed such success were it not for the Frenchman.

He told Osasu Obayiuwana at the Guardian: "Besides God, I think that without Arsene, there was no way I would have made it in Europe."

Weah went on to play for top clubs such as Milan, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, winning league titles in France and Italy and the FA Cup in England.

He is also the only African to have won the prestigious Ballon d'Or and the FIFA World Player of the Year.

Dugout showed how successful he has been in his football career:

Weah also enjoyed brief spells at Manchester City and Marseille before ending his career with Al-Jazira in the United Arab Emirates.

Weah entered politics after retiring from football in 2003 and worked as a senator in Liberia's parliament, prior to today's news.

Africanews showed Weah supporters celebrating in the Liberian capital Monrovia after the news broke:

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has also sent Weah a congratulatory message, via Twitter.

Weah has also taken time out to share his feelings after the win, via his Twitter account:

The 51-year-old is not the first athlete to make the transition into politics but he now faces a challenge unlike any other he has faced in his career.