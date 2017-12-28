Jeff Teague Out Indefinitely with Knee Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced guard Jeff Teague suffered a Grade 1 sprain in the MCL of his left knee in Wednesday's 128-125 overtime win over the Denver Nuggers. He is out indefinitely, per the team.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski originally reported the news and noted there is no structural damage in Teague's knee. Wojnarowski also said the Timberwolves are "optimistic" Teague will be able to return within the next two to four weeks.

The injury occurred late in regulation when Nuggets guard Gary Harris fell into Teague's knee after a jump ball.

Minnesota signed Teague to a three-year deal during the offseason after he spent one campaign with the Indiana Pacers.

Teague has been productive during his first season with the T-Wolves, averaging 13.4 points, 7.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

The one-time All-Star is often overshadowed by the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns, Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins, but he is a key playmaker who puts the stars around him in ideal positions to score.

Teague isn't the focus of Minnesota's attack as he often was during a seven-year stint with the Atlanta Hawks, however, the 29-year-old veteran has the Timberwolves on track to end their playoff drought.

Minnesota hasn't reached the postseason since 2003-04, but it is 22-13 after Wednesday's win over Denver, which is good for fourth place in the Western Conference, and just two games behind the San Antonio Spurs for third.

Although maintaining that pace without Teague could prove difficult, the combination of Tyus Jones and Aaron Brooks will have a chance to step up in his absence and supplement Minnesota's Big Three.