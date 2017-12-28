Photographer Accuses Miguel Sano of Sexual Misconduct After Autograph Signing

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Betsy Bissen, a photographer for Twins Daily, has accused Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano of sexual misconduct after an autograph signing.

Bissen wrote a detailed account of her encounter involving Sano on Twitter:

Sano denied the accusations, per TMZ Sports:

"I unequivocally deny the allegation made against me today. It never happened. I have the utmost respect for women, especially those working in professional sports, and I deeply sympathize with anyone who has experienced sexual harassment. There is no place for it in our society."

The Twins released a statement on Sano:

The 24-year-old Sano could be subject to a suspension under MLB's domestic violence policy.

Per the policy the league implemented in 2015, the commissioner's office "will investigate all allegations of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse involving members of the baseball community."

The commissioner also has the authority to place a player accused of abuse or assault on paid administrative leave for up to seven days during the investigation.

Sano has been with the Twins since 2009, when he signed as an international free agent. He made his MLB debut in 2015 and was named an All-Star for the first time in 2017.