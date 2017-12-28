Elijah Sindelar Threw 4 TDs in Bowl Win over Arizona with Torn ACL

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar's four-touchdown performance against Arizona in the Foster Farms Bowl is even more impressive considering he played the game with a torn ACL.

Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm said after Wednesday's game that Sindelar initially suffered the knee injury during a Nov. 11 game against Northwestern.

"For somebody to play almost four games with that, three and a half, that's amazing," he said, per ESPN.com. "I couldn't be A, prouder of his performance, but to perform with that serious of an injury? How many people can do that? It's less than 1 percent."

Brohm added Sindelar was able to talk his way into playing after the injury occurred:

"My first thing was no. There's no way he should play. I think he's had his knee operated on more than a few times. I thought if he can wear that brace and keep it stable and if he feels like he can go, we can give it a try. I was very leery at first, but Elijah wanted to do it. We went through our trainers and doctor. He was able to pull it off."

Sindelar's performance in 2017 took off following his ACL injury. He had 2,099 yards with 18 touchdowns for the entire season, with 784 yards and nine touchdowns coming in Purdue's final three games.

The Boilermakers had to win their last two regular-season games just to become bowl-eligible after a 4-6 start. Their victory over Arizona on Wednesday was the program's first bowl win since 2011.