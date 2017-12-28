PDC World Darts Championship 2018: Thursday Results, Scores and Latest Schedule

PDC World Darts Championship 2018: Thursday Results, Scores and Latest ScheduleDecember 28, 2017
Gary Anderson is safely into the quarter-finals of the 2018 PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace after a hard-fought win over Steve West.
The Scot will now play Phil Taylor in the quarter-finals after he stormed through with a resounding win over Keegan Brown.
Meanwhile, Jamie Lewis upset the odds again by beating James Richardson, as he continues to impress and will now face Darren Webster for a place in the semi-final.
Thursday's Results
Toni Alcinas 0-4 Darren Webster
Mensur Suljovic 0-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh
John Henderson 1-4 Rob Cross
Jamie Lewis 4-1 James Richardson
Phil Taylor 4-0 Keegan Brown
Gary Anderson 4-2 Steve West
PDC Darts provided the schedule for Friday's action:
PDC Darts @OfficialPDC
QUARTER-FINALS! Here's the games you have to look forward to tomorrow... Afternoon: Jamie Lewis v Darren Webster Rob Cross v Dimitri Van den Bergh Evening: Michael van Gerwen v Raymond van Barneveld Phil Taylor v Gary Anderson What a day of darts! https://t.co/8u6DYIQzxk2017-12-28 23:03:53
Afternoon Session
Webster kicked off proceedings with a comfortable 4-0 win over Toni Alcinas as he booked his place in the quarter-finals.
Webster was simply too good for his opponent as the Demolition Man cruised to victory with an average of 95.54 and three 180s, per Sky Bet:
Sky Bet @SkyBet
👀 Darren Webster dispatches Toni Alcinas 4-0 to make the Quarters! 🔼 Highest checkout: 148. 🅰️ Average: 94.54. 3⃣ 180's: 3. #PDCWorldChampionships https://t.co/iyYGlMM70c2017-12-28 13:30:03
He will be joined in the next round by Dimitri Van den Bergh who enjoyed an equally dominant showing as he dumped out fifth seed Mensur Suljovic.
The young Belgian has been tipped to succeed Michael van Gerwen at the top of the sport and it was another highly promising showing as he made it into the last eight.
Dave Allen at the PDC showed just how impressive the 23-year-old is:
Dave Allen @DaveAllen1981
Another great sign of the strength of #Darts right now is the young talent challenging at the top level, & not only is our new World Youth Champion Dimitri Van den Bergh a classy player but he's currently doing media interviews in Dutch, German & English! #WHDarts #LoveTheDarts https://t.co/pHibDPv8kM2017-12-28 15:10:53
Van den Bergh will now play Rob Cross in the quarter-finals after he knocked out John Henderson in the afternoon's final session with a 4-1 victory.
Cross is certainly enjoying his first ever visit to the world championships and his clash with Van den Bergh is a thrilling prospect, according to darts journalist Tom Beresford:
Tom Beresford @TomDartsJourno
Rob Cross and Dimitri van den Bergh have never played each other believe it or not. It should be a belter.2017-12-28 15:55:43
Voltage took the first two sets and although Henderson rallied to pull one back, the 27-year-old closed it out with a 99.8 average.
Evening Session
Qualifier Lewis continued his extraordinary run in the tournament with a 4-1 win over Richardson as the evening session began in some style.
Richardson took the first set but Lewis stormed back to take a 3-1 lead before seeing out the win with a 170 checkout, per Live Darts:
Live Darts @livedarts
@jamiedarts180 The world number 46 averages 96.25, lands five 180s and a 170 checkout in another dominant display as he becomes the first Preliminary Round qualifier ever to reach the Quarter-Finals at Ally Pally 👏2017-12-28 20:23:45
It was another superb display from Lewis, following on from his victory over second seed Peter Wright, and means he is the first qualifier to reach the quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace.
Taylor is also safely through after a dominant win over Brown. The Power will retire after the tournament but showed he still has what it takes with a 4-0 win.
Christopher Kempf at the PDC gave a breakdown of his performance:
Christopher Kempf @ochepedia
A brutal sequence of set-winning legs from THE POWER: 12-dart break 13-dart break 14-dart hold 13-dart break 13-dart hold 15-dart break (119 finish) 15-dart hold 11-dart hold 14-dart hold 15-dart break (99 finish) 15-dart hold (106 finish)2017-12-28 21:36:08
Speaking afterward, the 57-year-old said he is not feeling any pressure as he heads towards retirement, per Live Darts:
Live Darts @livedarts
Taylor: "I think the pressure is off me anyway so I can enjoy it. If I was to win this it would be a headache for Barry Hearn because I won't be here to defend it!" #WHDarts2017-12-28 21:41:49
Thursday's final contest saw Anderson take on West in a dramatic encounter. Anderson took the lead but was pegged back to 1-1 before surging 3-1 ahead.
However, West pulled one back to make it 3-2 and set up a nervy finale as shown by PDC Darts:
PDC Darts @OfficialPDC
COMEBACK ON? Steve West is climbing his way back into this one... #WHdarts #LoveTheDarts https://t.co/ZWSxsJBH6q2017-12-28 22:52:55
Anderson then missed nine match-darts as the tension and an apparent back injury began to take their toll, before finally seeing it out to clinch a quarter-final against Taylor.