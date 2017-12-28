PDC World Darts Championship 2018: Thursday Results, Scores and Latest Schedule

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Gary Anderson is safely into the quarter-finals of the 2018 PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace after a hard-fought win over Steve West.

The Scot will now play Phil Taylor in the quarter-finals after he stormed through with a resounding win over Keegan Brown.

Meanwhile, Jamie Lewis upset the odds again by beating James Richardson, as he continues to impress and will now face Darren Webster for a place in the semi-final.

Thursday's Results

Toni Alcinas 0-4 Darren Webster

Mensur Suljovic 0-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh

John Henderson 1-4 Rob Cross

Jamie Lewis 4-1 James Richardson

Phil Taylor 4-0 Keegan Brown

Gary Anderson 4-2 Steve West

PDC Darts provided the schedule for Friday's action:

Afternoon Session

Webster kicked off proceedings with a comfortable 4-0 win over Toni Alcinas as he booked his place in the quarter-finals.

Webster was simply too good for his opponent as the Demolition Man cruised to victory with an average of 95.54 and three 180s, per Sky Bet:

He will be joined in the next round by Dimitri Van den Bergh who enjoyed an equally dominant showing as he dumped out fifth seed Mensur Suljovic.

The young Belgian has been tipped to succeed Michael van Gerwen at the top of the sport and it was another highly promising showing as he made it into the last eight.

Dave Allen at the PDC showed just how impressive the 23-year-old is:

Van den Bergh will now play Rob Cross in the quarter-finals after he knocked out John Henderson in the afternoon's final session with a 4-1 victory.

Cross is certainly enjoying his first ever visit to the world championships and his clash with Van den Bergh is a thrilling prospect, according to darts journalist Tom Beresford:

Voltage took the first two sets and although Henderson rallied to pull one back, the 27-year-old closed it out with a 99.8 average.

Evening Session

Qualifier Lewis continued his extraordinary run in the tournament with a 4-1 win over Richardson as the evening session began in some style.

Richardson took the first set but Lewis stormed back to take a 3-1 lead before seeing out the win with a 170 checkout, per Live Darts:

It was another superb display from Lewis, following on from his victory over second seed Peter Wright, and means he is the first qualifier to reach the quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace.

Taylor is also safely through after a dominant win over Brown. The Power will retire after the tournament but showed he still has what it takes with a 4-0 win.

Christopher Kempf at the PDC gave a breakdown of his performance:

Speaking afterward, the 57-year-old said he is not feeling any pressure as he heads towards retirement, per Live Darts:

Thursday's final contest saw Anderson take on West in a dramatic encounter. Anderson took the lead but was pegged back to 1-1 before surging 3-1 ahead.

However, West pulled one back to make it 3-2 and set up a nervy finale as shown by PDC Darts:

Anderson then missed nine match-darts as the tension and an apparent back injury began to take their toll, before finally seeing it out to clinch a quarter-final against Taylor.