NFL1000: Fixing This Year's Rookie 'Busts'

Things don't always work out in an NFL player's first season.

The pressure is on for every young player to have a positive effect on his first professional team, and among high draft picks, that pressure intensifies. Rookies can be labeled "busts" quickly—sometimes one or two bad games can get that ball rolling—but success is dependent on a number of factors.

First, there's team and scheme fit. Is a team trying to retrofit a player to do things he's never done before and may not be capable of doing? Second, there's mentorship. Is this young player being led by a strong locker room so that he can understand the team culture, or is he left to figure things out on his own?

Sometimes, teams expect too much. Putting one great first-year offensive lineman on a line that couldn't collectively block its way out of a paper bag is a sure recipe for failure. So too is insisting that a spread-offense quarterback run a West Coast offense right away.

Sometimes a player is simply overmatched—he hit his low ceiling as a college guy, and against the rigors of the NFL, things aren't going to work out. Or it's possible that a player will require more than one season to put it all together. Perhaps more than one head coach as well.

When we look at first-year players and label them "busts," it's more about accepted and convenient terminology than an absolute definition.

Here's our NFL1000 team:

Lead scout: Doug Farrar

Quarterbacks: Mark Schofield

Running backs/fullbacks: Mark Bullock

Receivers/tight ends: Marcus Mosher

Offensive line: Ethan Young

Defensive line: Justis Mosqueda

Linebackers: Derrik Klassen

Secondary: Ian Wharton

And here's how some of the NFL's most prominent struggling rookies can turn things around in year two and beyond.