2018 NFL Mock Draft: Pre-Week 17 Predictions for Where Top Prospects Will Land

Although many of the NFL's teams remain focused on the playoffs entering the final week of the regular season, the rest are already looking ahead to the 2018 NFL draft with an eye toward making significant improvements entering the 2018 season.

Teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers experienced significant turnarounds in 2017, and a strong draft could help other teams experience similar ascensions.

Here is a full first-round mock draft, using NFL.com's current draft order entering Week 17, along with deeper analysis regarding the top projected picks.

2018 First-Round NFL Mock Draft

1. Cleveland Browns: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

2. New York Giants: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

3. Indianapolis Colts: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

4. Cleveland Browns (from HOU): Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

6. Denver Broncos: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

7. New York Jets: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

8. San Francisco 49ers: Derwin James, S, Florida State

9. Chicago Bears: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

11. Oakland Raiders: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

12. Miami Dolphins: Arden Key, DE, LSU

13. Arizona Cardinals: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

14. Green Bay Packers: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

15. Washington Redskins: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

16. Los Angeles Chargers: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

17. Dallas Cowboys: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

18. Buffalo Bills: Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio

19. Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

20. Seattle Seahawks: Bryce Love, RB, Stanford

21. Tennessee Titans: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

22. Atlanta Falcons: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

23. Baltimore Ravens: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

24. Carolina Panthers: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

25. Buffalo Bills (from KC): Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

26. New Orleans Saints: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

27. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

28. Los Angeles Rams: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

29. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

30. Minnesota Vikings: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

31. New England Patriots: Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

Breaking Down Top Picks

Sam Darnold

The Cleveland Browns' hopes of becoming a viable franchise rest largely on finding an answer at quarterback, which is why they will almost certainly take a signal-caller No. 1 overall.

Cleveland will have no shortage of options at the position, but USC's Sam Darnold appears to have the highest ceiling.

After bursting onto the scene as a freshman in 2016, with 31 touchdowns and nine interceptions, Darnold had his ups and downs in 2017. Entering the Cotton Bowl, Darnold had thrown for 3,787 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 picks to go along with five rushing scores.

Darnold has Andrew Luck-esque size and playing style, and that figures to appeal to the Browns.

Additionally, ESPN's Adam Schefter recently reported that UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen would rather play for the New York Giants than the Browns and would consider not entering the draft if Cleveland planned to take him.

Darnold, on the other hand, has expressed no preference, according to Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch:

The Browns gave second-round rookie DeShone Kizer a chance to show that he can be the quarterback of the future, but there is little evidence to suggest he is the right guy to lead them out of the basement.

Darnold helped bring USC back to prominence after some lean years, and he seems to have some intangible factors that could help him succeed in Cleveland despite most others at his position failing over the past two decades.

This pick is one that figures to define the franchise for many years to come. Darnold appears to have the best chance to thrive at the next level of all the quarterbacks available.

Josh Rosen

The Giants appear ready to move on at quarterback after 14 years with Eli Manning at the helm, and the No. 2 overall pick could go a long way toward helping them find his successor.

New York could choose to keep Manning for one more season while grooming a rookie behind him, but it is clear the G-Men need a long-term answer under center regardless of Eli's status.

With Darnold off the board in this scenario, Rosen becomes the clear choice. He has prototypical size for the NFL, and he is coming off his best collegiate season to date.

After struggling through an injury-plagued 2016, Rosen bounced back with 3,717 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2017, along with two rushing scores.

Schefter's aforementioned report could raise some questions about Rosen's character, but he would be far from the first quarterback to do something similar.

Both John Elway and Eli Manning pushed for trades from the Baltimore Colts and San Diego Chargers, respectively, and they each went on to win two Super Bowls apiece.

Rosen hasn't confirmed that he would prefer to play for the Giants over the Browns, but he did suggest that a good fit is more important to him than going No. 1 overall, per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss:

The Giants have their issues, but they do have the makings of a strong fit for Rosen due to the talent that would be around him.

If he can survive New York's suspect offensive line, he has a bevy of weapons at his disposal, including wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan Engram. Also, veteran wideout Brandon Marshall could be in the fold for 2018 if he decides to return.

While the defense regressed in 2017, it was dominant in 2016 and has the talent needed to bounce back next season.

Rosen could potentially step in and succeed immediately, especially if New York lands a head coach capable of getting the most out of his skill set.

Minkah Fitzpatrick

The Indianapolis Colts have their answer at quarterback provided Luck returns healthy in 2018, which means they will likely have their pick of the litter at every other position with the No. 3 overall pick.

Indy could stand to make some improvements along the offensive line or at running back, but defense has been the team's biggest issue dating back to the Peyton Manning era.

The Colts entered Week 17 ranked 30th in passing yards allowed per game, and while a lack of pressure has plenty to do with that, secondary issues are a major culprit as well.

NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb will likely get plenty of consideration at this spot, but Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick may be the best overall talent in the entire draft.

After racking up six interceptions in 2016, Fitzpatrick continued to make strides in 2017. He won both the Jim Thorpe Award and the Chuck Bednarik Award as the best defensive back and best overall defensive player in college football, respectively.

Fitzpatrick's didn't look as strong, with just one interception to go along with 52 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and six passes defended in 11 games entering the College Football Playoff, but much of that was due to teams making a concerted effort to throw the ball away from him.

In addition to being an electric athlete capable of taking the ball to the house every time he gets his hands on it, Fitzpatrick's greatest asset may be his versatility.

Fitzpatrick can play either cornerback or safety, and the Colts have obvious holes at both positions.

If 2016 first-round pick Malik Hooker makes a healthy return in 2018, Indianapolis may be compelled to play Fitzpatrick at corner, where it was forced to utilize three rookies heavily this season.

Regardless of where Fitzpatrick is on the field, he is an elite-level performer who would go a long way toward turning things around for the Colts defensively.