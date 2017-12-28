Barcelona Transfer News: Philippe Coutinho Meeting to Negotiate Move Rumoured

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly set to meet Philippe Coutinho's agents to finalise a move from Liverpool to the Camp Nou in the first week of January.

The Catalan giants are optimistic of signing the Brazilian in a deal worth €140 million after months of negotiations, per Lluis Miguelsanz and Tomas Andreu at Sport.

Barcelona reached agreement with Coutinho last summer but have continued to negotiate with Liverpool in a bid to drive the price down.

The club will pay the fee in installments and are optimistic they can reach a deal in January.

However, Barcelona also reportedly want any deal done early and are willing to walk away from the transfer should negotiations once again prove difficult.

Despite the ongoing speculation over his future, Coutinho has continued to produce his best form for the club, as shown by Liverpool's Twitter account:

Meanwhile, Liverpool have invested heavily after confirming they have agreed a deal to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.

The Reds will pay a world-record fee for a defender of £75 million, although it could prove to be a good deal, according to the Telegraph's Jeremy Wilson:

However, football journalist Ell Bretland said that Van Dijk's arrival means Coutinho will depart in January:

Coutinho handed in a transfer request last summer and has since said that he does not know what will happen in the future, per David Maddock at the Mirror.

It does appear that he is interested in a move to Barcelona, although any deal is complicated by the fact that Liverpool do not want to sell and that he will be cup-tied for the Champions League.

Barcelona have maintained their interest in the Brazilian, but the two clubs will need to agree a price for the deal to have any hope.