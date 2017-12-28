CM Punk Challenged by Amateur Fighter Willing to Bet Paycheck He'd Win by KO

David Dermer/Associated Press

On Wednesday, amateur fighter Matt Bilella Fitzpatrick challenged former WWE Superstar and current UFC fighter CM Punk to a bout with an added caveat.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Bilella Fitzpatrick appealed to UFC President Dana White and expressed confidence that he can stop Punk if given the opportunity: "Dana White, if you're listening ... I'll put up my entire paycheck if I don't knock him the f--k out."

In Punk's MMA debut at UFC 203 in September 2016, he lost decisively by submission to Mickey Gall.

Although the 21-year-old has yet to turn pro, he is fighting out of the Jackson-Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico, which helped produce UFC stars such as Jon Jones, Holly Holm and Donald Cerrone, among others.

According to Tapology, Bilella Fitzpatrick has a 3-1 amateur record and a current three-fight winning streak.

The 39-year-old Punk's UFC future remains uncertain due to the loss against Gall, although his name recognition alone would help drive pay-per-view buys.

Punk became one of the top stars in professional wrestling during his 15-year career, which included five reigns as a world champion in WWE.