Eric Dickerson: Jeff Fisher Didn't Leave Rams in a Good Spot, Praises Sean McVay

Greg Beacham/Associated Press

Legendary Los Angeles Rams running back Eric Dickerson shut down the notion Wednesday that former Rams head coach Jeff Fisher left the team in good shape.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Dickerson expressed his belief that Fisher was a detriment to what is currently the NFL's top scoring offense at 31 points per game: "Do I think he left the team in a good spot? No I do not. Personally I don't. I don't think he helped [quarterback] Jared Goff at all, I don't think he helped [running back] Todd Gurley at all. I don't think he helped the offense at all."

Instead, Dickerson praised new head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead for the job they did in leading the Rams to an NFC West title this season.

Dickerson's comments came on the heels of Fisher's appearance on 104.5 FM in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday.

In that interview, Fisher suggested that he helped set the Rams up for success, per Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register:

"I have no regrets whatsoever. I am a huge fan of the Rams players. They're basically—I don't want to say my players—but I had a lot to do with that roster. Left them in pretty good shape, and Sean [McVay], as he has shown in a short period of time, is an outstanding young coach, and he's got the offense going, which was needed."

Dickerson and Fisher had issues last season, as Dickerson said he was banned from the sidelines by Fisher due to his public criticism of the team.

In five seasons as head coach of the Rams, Fisher finished under .500 every year and posted an overall record of just 31-45-1.

L.A. went 4-9 last season prior to his firing, and it ranked last in the NFL with 14 points per game.

The Rams have blossomed offensively under McVay, however, with Goff and Gurley leading the way.

Goff looked overmatched as a rookie, but he has lived up to his billing as a No. 1 overall draft pick with 3,804 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the 11-4 Rams.

Also, Gurley is arguably the MVP front-runner with 2,093 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns, both of which lead the NFL.

The Rams are set to play in their first playoff game since 2004, and with the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles missing quarterback Carson Wentz, the door is open for a potential run to the Super Bowl.