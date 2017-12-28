Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets (25-7) will try to end a three-game losing streak Thursday when they visit the Boston Celtics (28-10). The Rockets had won 14 in a row prior to their skid, and hope to have guard Chris Paul (leg) back in the lineup after missing the last two games.

Point spread: The Celtics opened as 1.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.



NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 108.4-107.2, Celtics (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Rockets can cover the spread

Houston was 15-0 with Paul before seeing him go down with another injury in a 122-116 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers a week ago Wednesday. James Harden has carried the Rockets in his absence with 80 points, 22 assists and 12 rebounds and also scored 51 against the Lakers.

The Celtics do not really have anyone who can guard Harden, who averaged 33.5 points, 9.5 assists and 7.0 rebounds in two meetings versus them last season. While it would help to have Paul on the court to help neutralize Boston's Kyrie Irving, Houston still has plenty of talent to pick up a road win here.

Why the Celtics can cover the spread

The Celtics will be playing on back-to-back nights and have gone 3-2 straight up the last five times in the second game. But all five of those games also took place on the road, and Boston has been a solid home team this season (14-5 SU and 10-7-2 against the spread).

In addition, the Celtics are 12-2 SU in their last 14 games versus Western Conference opponents (8-5-1 ATS). If Paul does not play, look for Irving to take advantage with a big performance at home.

Smart betting pick

Boston played Wednesday's road game against the Charlotte Hornets without second-leading scorer Jaylen Brown (14.5 points per game), and you can argue that his absence is just as big as Paul's for Houston. The Celtics do not have the same depth as the Rockets, and that will show in this spot playing on back-to-back nights.

Houston has won six of the past eight meetings with Boston, including two of the last three at TD Garden, so look for the road team to steal another one there to end its losing streak.

NBA betting trends

Houston is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

Houston is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games on the road.

The total has gone over in four of Boston's last five games at home.

